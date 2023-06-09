Clove Alliance hosting summer group therapy sessions

Clove Alliance is offering a 5-week group therapy session designed for adult survivors of sexual violence. Participants can explore their feelings and receive support in a confidential space, while learning coping skills and relaxation techniques.

Sessions will meet from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays June 20 at the Kankakee office, 1440 W Court St. This group is facilitated by Carmen King, MA, LPC, Nationally Certified TF-CBT Therapist, Clove Alliance’s Director of Clinical Services.

To register for this free group or for more information, contact King at carmen@clovealliance.org or 815-932-7273, ext. 217.