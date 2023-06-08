Cuoco returns in 'Based on a True Story'

Murder can be fun — or at least profitable. That’s the gist of the new dark comedy series “Based on a True Story,” streaming all eight episodes today on Peacock.

Kaley Cuoco stars as Ava, an abundantly pregnant real estate agent who isn’t quite cutting it amongst L.A.’s upper crust. Her husband, Nathan (Chris Messina), is an aging former tennis star, once considered “the next Agassi” but now working as the pro at a local country club.

Professionally stuck and feeling invisible, Ava resents having her younger, hotter sister living with them and takes refuge in her gaggle of wine-swilling friends and their true-crime murder podcast obsession.

Nathan latches on to a new friend, Matt (Tom Bateman), a divorced guy, seemingly dumb enough to trade free plumbing work for tennis lessons. Their budding bromance is interrupted when a local serial killer’s trail hits a little close to home.

Not to give too much away, but Ava decides to lean into their proximity to murder and work it into a lucrative podcast.

If this sounds familiar, it should. At least if you’ve streamed “Only Murders in the Building.” This series practically announces itself as a West Coast approximation of that Manhattan-set series.

“Based” can be amusing if you don’t expect characters to act like human beings or make decisions that make any sense at all. It blends scenes of violence appropriate to a slasher movie with a glib nonchalance.

Basically, this is a show based on another show where actions seem mediated through the characters’ relationships to media. Help yourself.

— Viaplay, the service dedicated to Scandinavian content, begins streaming the coming-of-age series “One of the Boys.”

— Produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin, the new series “Tribunal Justice” streams on Freevee. Three episodes arrive today, with new shows dropping weekly through Dec. 1.

Freevee also is home to the reality spoof series “Jury Duty,” in which James Marsden leads a troupe of performers pretending to fill a jury box. The show’s real “star” is Ronald Gladden, the only one who thinks it’s all for real.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— A coed vanishes on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (7 p.m., r, Fox, TV-14).

— A party venue turns deadly in the 2023 thriller “Fire Island” (7:35 p.m., SHOWX, TV-MA).

— The squad goes all out to corner the killer of a detective’s child on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— Ten new contestants enter the wilderness in the hopes of a $500,000 prize as the 10th season of “Alone” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG) commences.

CULT CHOICE

A victim (Steve Carell) recovering from a vicious attack retreats from reality by building a miniature Belgian town set in World War II, a fantasy populated with dolls and an elaborate story in the 2018 drama “Welcome to Marwen” (6 p.m., MoMAX), directed by Robert Zemeckis. Based on a true story explored in the 2010 documentary “Marwencol” seen on PBS’s “Independent Lens” and now available for free streaming on Plex, as well as the Kanopy service provided by many public library systems.

SERIES NOTES

Mary feels friendless on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Contraband makes the world go around on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Three episodes of “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Alberta welcomes a curious heir on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A gifted teen engages in espionage on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Animal Control” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14): a loose goose (8 p.m.); Patel violates his suspension (8:30 p.m.) ... An archaeologist is entombed with his find on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A K-pop star feels insecure on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are reruns.

Audie Cornish, Elle King and Tom Hanks are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kaley Cuoco, Mike Birbiglia and Ari Lennox on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Michael B. Jordan, Blake Shelton and Coi Leray appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Janelle James and Lea Michele visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Ben Affleck and Chris Messina appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).