This weekend at the movies: June 9, 2023

<strong>‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. Starring Anthony Ramos and Pete Davidson.

<strong>‘The Little Mermaid’</strong>

PG, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Fantasy/adventure.</em> The live-action version of the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life — and her father’s crown — in jeopardy. Starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy.

<strong>‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’</strong>

PG, 136 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/action.</em> After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales — Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. Starring the voices of Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld.

<strong>‘The Boogeyman’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her younger sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late. Starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina.

<strong>‘Fast X’</strong>

PG-13, 141 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves. Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris Tej.

<strong>‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’</strong>

PG-13, 150 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista.