Live music this weekend: June 8, 2023

<strong>Dave Herberger & Justin Daniel</strong>

Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band w/Julie Tomisek</strong>

Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>High Anxiety</strong>

Grant Park’s Party in the Park — 209 W. Dixie Hwy., Grant Park

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Spies of the World (Grateful Dead tribute)</strong>

Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Crawford’s Daughter</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Nawty</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Tim Rehmer</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Heroes, Hogs, & Hot Rods</strong>

The Square on Second, Manteno

• 2 p.m. CIRKA winners: Bronco Bill (Gabriel); Evan Donnely; The Brass Monkeys

• 3:30 p.m. Chris James

• 5 p.m. Little Johnny

• 7:30 p.m. Whiskeyfist

<strong>Hank and all His Honky Tonk Friends (Hank Williams tribute)</strong>

Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Off the Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Mick Porter</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>John David Daily (acoustic)</strong>

Herscher Restaurant & Pub — 171 S. Main St., Herscher

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Replay</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>10 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Kid Whiskey</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Jazz Times Big Band</strong>

Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.