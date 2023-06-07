Live music this weekend: June 8, 2023

<strong>Dave Herberger & Justin Daniel</strong>
Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band w/Julie Tomisek</strong>
Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>High Anxiety</strong>
Grant Park’s Party in the Park — 209 W. Dixie Hwy., Grant Park
<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Spies of the World (Grateful Dead tribute)</strong>
Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Crawford’s Daughter</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Nawty</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Tim Rehmer</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Heroes, Hogs, & Hot Rods</strong>
The Square on Second, Manteno
• 2 p.m. CIRKA winners: Bronco Bill (Gabriel); Evan Donnely; The Brass Monkeys
• 3:30 p.m. Chris James
• 5 p.m. Little Johnny
• 7:30 p.m. Whiskeyfist
<strong>Hank and all His Honky Tonk Friends (Hank Williams tribute)</strong>
Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>
Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Off the Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Mick Porter</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>John David Daily (acoustic)</strong>
Herscher Restaurant & Pub — 171 S. Main St., Herscher
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Replay</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>10 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Kid Whiskey</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Jazz Times Big Band</strong>
Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>
