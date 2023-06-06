'Burden of Proof'; 'Luckiest Guy'

Proof there’s nothing stronger than a grudge against family members is the theme of “Burden of Proof” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), airing its four episodes Tuesday and Wednesday and streaming on Max.

When 15-year-old Jennifer Pandos vanished in 1987, her brother, Stephen, was convinced by his parents she had run away.

It wasn’t until two decades later an adult Stephen began to look into the incident and discover most of what his parents had told him was a lie. He embarks on a seven-year investigation, covered here, and looks into the possibility of suing his own parents for his sister’s wrongful death. During the course of the trauma, he confronts his distraught parents with his charges. And not before they both fail polygraph tests.

• Legendary athletes often are described as dedicated, intense, disciplined and occasionally tragic. But few fall into the “happy-go-lucky” category. “30-for-30” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN) presents the four-part documentary “The Luckiest Guy in the World,” concluding June 13.

Directed by Steve James (“Hoop Dreams”), “Guy” profiles NBA star and UCLA basketball legend Bill Walton.

As a student at UCLA, Walton played under coach John Wooden and was named the national college player of the year three consecutive times between 1972 and ‘74. Along the way, UCLA won a mind-bending 88 games in a row. At the outset, his NBA career was similarly stellar, and he was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 1978 with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Subsequent seasons with the Trail Blazers, Clippers and Celtics saw him plagued by injuries but not enough to keep him out of the League’s Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. He since has become a television sports commentator and a pop culture figure, most famous for his allegiance to the Grateful Dead and the counterculture values they represent.

It’s been said he attended more than 850 Dead concerts, beginning in 1967. He has been an outspoken admirer of author and advocate Ken Kesey, whose path overlapped with the Grateful Dead in many ways.

• Fans of another kind of round ball might enjoy the soccer docuseries “Destination: European Nights,” a production of CBS Sports streaming on Paramount+, following the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

• Unexplained phenomena and UFO-related malarky take center stage on the docuseries spinoff “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Beyond Digging” (7 p.m., History, TV-PG). Beyond gullible.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A drug dealer’s assassin vanishes on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• An ambitious college-bound beauty (McKaley Miller) discovers the horror-themed party she’s attending might be all too real in the 2023 spoof “You’re Killing Me” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• A Parisian rodent (Patton Oswalt) has culinary ambitions in the 2007 animated comedy “Ratatouille” (7 p.m., Disney, TV-G). Not to be confused with “Hamster & Gretel” (7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Disney XD, TV-Y7).

• An American lawyer is slain in Budapest on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Evidence of a murder and the thought that one of their number might be the killer disrupts a wild party for 20-somethings in the 2022 satire “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (8:35 p.m., Showtime).

• A power plant explodes on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• The star of “Juno” discusses life as a transgender American in 2023 on “The Freedom to Exist With Elliot Page” (9 p.m., ABC).

CULT CHOICE

An American singer (Liza Minnelli) thrives in the decadent atmosphere of 1931 Berlin in the 1972 musical “Cabaret” (4:45 p.m., TCM, TV-14), directed by Bob Fosse and co-starring Michael York and Joel Grey. The film won eight Oscars, the most ever bestowed on a movie that did not win Best Picture. That honor went to “The Godfather.”

SERIES NOTES

“America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night talk shows will be repeats.

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Gigi Hadid and Blake Shelton on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Bryan Cranston, Nicole Byer and Keshi visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Inhaler appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).