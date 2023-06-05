Watseka horror author releases new collection of stories

“Penny Black,” the new book by Watseka horror and mystery writer Jim McKenna, debuted on Amazon, in Kindle and print editions.

The book is a collection of four horror/suspense novellas featuring Penny Black, a library archivist and expert in dark magic and the occult. “This is a project I’ve been working on for a long time, and I’m so proud to finally have the book in print and available,” McKenna said.

The four stories in the book are all interconnected, introducing the reader to the supernatural world of Penny Black through investigations of paranormal encounters, monsters, and Mckenna’s creative blending of classic legends and folklore into contemporary settings.

“When I was a teenager, I discovered the work of H.P. Lovecraft, and since then have written several short stories in what is called the Cthulhu Mythos,” McKenna said. “The world of Penny Black is set in the Mythos universe. She lives in Arkham and works at Miskatonic University. This book marks the beginning of my contribution to the genre.”

Raised on the witch-haunted streets of Arkham, schooled in the forbidden books of the old library, Penny Black is not like other people. Quirky, eccentric and deadly, Miss Black arrives when needed to do the impossible, at whatever the cost.

Through three action-packed novellas and an introductory short story, McKenna draws back the curtain on an all new horror series.

In “Space Between the Stars,” a rural sheriff investigates a murder, and uncovers occult horrors. “The Spaten Witch” follows a century of fear and folklore rising from a dark hollow in West Virginia. Are the terrible stories true? Penny Black braves a dangerous storm to find out.

In “Penny & the Wolf,” ranchers are attacked in the moonlight by a crazed beast from legend. Penny Black stalks her prey in the cold mountains. But nothing is as it seems.

In “Penny Black,” a small town suicide reopens old wounds, and sheds light on a deadly mystery. From the dark streets of Arkham to the pastoral stillness of the Midwest, Penny Black confronts shadows from her past, and a demonic entity like no other.

<strong>ABOUT THE AUTHOR</strong>

McKenna lives and writes in Watseka. His published works include short fiction, poetry, travel guides, and essays on Shakespeare, Western history, pop-culture, politics, and true crime. His hobbies include Shakespeare, playing guitar (“badly,” he joked), horror movies, and deep dives into folklore and history.

A lifelong “Ripperologist,” McKenna is an authority on Jack the Ripper and the Whitechapel murders. For podcast listeners, he will be interviewed in an upcoming two-part series on “The Murder Sheet” podcast, about the Whitechapel Murders.

His son Duncan graduated Watseka High School, and his daughter Madeline currently attends. His wife Nancy works as a paraprofessional for Milford Public Schools.

For more information about Penny Black, visit Amazon or McKenna’s website, <a href="https://www.jim-mckenna.com" target="_blank">jim-mckenna.com</a>.