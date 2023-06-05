'Disaster' comes to Cissna Park in new show

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the ‘70s take center stage in “Disaster!” a comedic homage to classic disaster films. Featuring songs like “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman,” “Torn Between Two Lovers,” “I Will Survive,” “Still the One,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Saturday Night” and more, this stage production from Country Theatre Workshop is a blast from the past.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 15, 16, 23 and 14, and at 2 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25. For tickets, call 815-457-2626 or email <a href="mailto:ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">ctwboxoffice@countrytheatre.org</a>.

All shows will be at Country Theatre Workshop, two miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois Route 49.