'Cruel Summer' returns

“Cruel Summer” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) enters its second season. The anthology series debuted in 2021 with a tale of a Texas teen told over three years in the mid-1990s, as she descended from a sweet “daddy’s girl” to the most-hated person in town, if not the nation, when she was implicated in the kidnapping of a popular teen neighbor.

The narrative bounced back and forth in time, exploring the transition from innocence to experience and underscoring the teenage reality that the difference between 14 and 17 can seem like an eternity.

The second season moves geographically and chronologically, from Texas to the Pacific Northwest and from the mid-1990s to the turn of the century, as internet culture looms and Y2K fears abound.

“Cruel Summer” is the network’s most popular series. Not unlike Netflix, Freeform tends to program rather flagrantly to its desired demographic. Sometime back, Freeform announced its intention to follow young female viewers from “their first kiss to their first child.”

The story arc of “Cruel Summer” speaks to that market. The show’s Clinton-era setting aims directly at viewers in their late 30s who were merely teens when the world was dialing up AOL on modems that connected with an electronic gargle as they surfed the brand-new web on their bulbous candy-colored iMacs.

• Also set in the 1990s, the Swedish drama “Barracuda Queens,” streaming on Netflix, follows a group of tough party girls who burglarize and terrorize their rich neighbors.

• There’s “Cruel Summer,” and there’s just dumb summer programming. And nobody does that better than Fox. The network that once thought viewers would be bored enough to watch female contestants who were deluded enough to think they were courting a real prince on the 2014 summer series “I Wanna Marry ‘Harry’” now presents “Stars on Mars” (7 p.m., TV-14).

The premise is almost too ridiculous to explain. Minor bold-faced names with a penchant for self-promotion and whining are put in a NASA-like Mars simulation facility set in some grim desert. They are forced to wear spacesuits and endure “real” Martian conditions while engaging in a variation on “Big Brother” and all its excesses.

In some ways this is a 2023 update of the 1996 Pauly Shore comedy “Bio-Dome,” about a group of knuckleheads entering an artificial environment for an extended period. That movie featured future reality stars Kylie Minogue (“The Voice”) and Steven Baldwin (“Celebrity Big Brother” and “Celebrity Apprentice”).

• The documentary series “America’s National Parks” (National Geographic, TV-PG) enters its second season. Garth Brooks narrates introductions to Grand Tetons (8 p.m.) and Biscayne (9 p.m., TV-PG). Episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning June 7.

• Hulu streams the ABC News docu-series “The Age of Influence,” documenting the dark side of social media and influencer culture, particularly its impact on impressionable youth.

• One of the reasons that I find Tom Cruise so boring and strange is that when he appears on talk shows, he avoids all discussion of ideas, culture, real life and human interaction. He tends to rattle on with a peculiar insistence about the minute details of performing stunts in movies like “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” (7 p.m., CBS). He seems to find himself fascinating.

<strong>TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS</strong>

• American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) begins its 15th season.

• Parents (Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne) find the perfect house but don’t anticipate the frat next door in the 2014 comedy “Neighbors” (8 p.m., MoMax). Rogen and Byrne have reteamed in “Platonic,” streaming on Apple TV+.

<strong>CULT CHOICE</strong>

Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Grace Kelly star in “High Society” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), a 1956 musical variation on “The Philadelphia Story.” Both films’ influences were felt decades later. In the mid-1980s, Spy, a short-lived but influential monthly satire magazine, took its name from the films, as did Tracy Lords, a not-so-adult star of adult films who based her name on the main character, Tracy Lord.