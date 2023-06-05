Best Bets: Week of June 5-12

<strong>Heroes, Hogs, and Hot Rods</strong>

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, this all-day event is hosted by Project Headspace and Timing and brings awareness to the needs of veterans. Taking place at the Square on Second in Manteno, the event will include Illinois Strongman Challenge ran by the Illinois Strongman Association starting at noon on Main Street; the Classic Car Show starting at 9 a.m. on Main Street; a 0.5K run “for underachievers”’; a beer tent; amateur barbecue competition; food trucks; craft fair from noon to 5 p.m. on Second Street; mental health and veteran resource fair; photo booth; live music all day and night.

<strong>Sandwiches with a Side of Jam</strong>

Sandwiches with a Side of Jam will return to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square for midday concerts in June, July and August. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, features a live musical performance near the train depot with food truck options available.

Each event is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on one Wednesday per month.

On June 7, Three’s A Crowd will perform while lunch options are available for purchase from MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza and Martinez Tacos.

<strong>Beedles Braving Batten 5K</strong>

Amanda Beedle hands out alliterative stretchy support bracelets, “Beedles Braving Batten.”

Those items refer to youngsters Annabelle, 6, and Abigail, 3. The girls, the daughters of Amanda and Adam Beedle, of St. Anne, have a rare inherited disorder of the nervous system, Batten disease.

On Saturday, the Beedles will host a 5 kilometer fun run and picnic at the Kankakee River State Park to raise funds for Batten Disease Support and Research Association. The cost of the event, including a box lunch, is $25.

Persons can contact Amanda for information, sponsor the event or donate a prize for the raffle at <a href="mailto:beedlesbravingbatten@gmail.com" target="_blank">beedlesbravingbatten@gmail.com</a>. To register and select a T-shirt size, go to <a href="https://www.web.charityengine.net/BBB-IBAD-2023" target="_blank">web.charityengine.net/BBB-IBAD-2023</a>.

The event is a fun run. There is no timing and no awards at the end, but there is the assurance of doing a good deed. Runners, walkers and strollers can participate. The fun run activity begins at 9 a.m. The run and its affiliated festivities will end by 2 p.m. The out-and-back course begins near the main entrance to the state park, where the sign reads “Potawatomi Campground.” For those not registered in advance, race day registration will begin at 8 a.m.

<strong>Relay For Life</strong>

On Saturday, 500-plus participants will come together at the annual Relay For Life of Kankakee County, presented by Riverside Healthcare, at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 500 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle. This year’s event will be celebrating its 28th year anniversary.

The opening ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the main stage followed by the survivors and caregivers’ laps. Cancer survivors are encouraged to register prior to the event to take part in the day of event survivor activities. The luminaria ceremony happens at 9 p.m. and the closing ceremony will be at 10 p.m. Relay For Life is a free family-friendly event with DJ, music, team fundraisers, food, kids’ activities, games, prizes and more.

Anyone wishing to form a Relay team, participate in the survivor activities or honor a loved one with a luminaria should visit <a href="https://www.relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a> or contact Michelle Sadler (Event Co-Chair) at <a href="mailto:mlsbear@comcast.net" target="_blank">mlsbear@comcast.net</a> or Michelle Pruitt (ACS Staff Partner) at <a href="mailto:michelle.pruitt@cancer.org" target="_blank">michelle.pruitt@cancer.org</a>.

<strong>Juneteenth Lunch & Learn</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. June 12 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, a Juneteenth Lunch and Learn event will be held, covering the topics of mental health, financial literacy and Black history.

<strong>June 5</strong>

<strong>Still I Rise meets Curiosity Cube</strong>

From 2-4 p.m. at Avis Huff, 369 N. Fifth Ave,. Kankakee, Still I Rise and Millipore Sigma will host the Curiosity Cube, where youth can interact with real scientists, engage in STEM with hands-on experiments all while enjoying the innovative lab technology of the cube.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.thecuriositycube.com" target="_blank">thecuriositycube.com</a></strong>

<strong>June 6</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair in partnership with Kankakee County Board member Chad Miller and the BTPD. Admission is free, as are refreshments. The event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>Literary Spectrum Book Club</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Rubber Rose Books, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network will host a gathering “to celebrate reading and create connections in our own slice of queer community,” according to a social media post. Attendees can bring what they are currently reading and dive into lively discussions where they can share thoughts, book recommendations and personal experiences.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network" target="_blank">instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network</a></strong>

<strong>June 8</strong>

<strong>Business After Hours</strong>

From 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 100 Jones Drive, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours at Bickford Senior Living of Bourbonnais. Tours and light refreshments will be offered.

<strong>June 9</strong>

<strong>Party in the Park</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy, Grant Park, the Grant Park Foundation will host a summertime event with food, live music and the option to BYOB. There will be raffles and food trucks. Bring a lawn chair for music.

<strong>Movie in the Park</strong>

The village of Bourbonnais will host Movie in the Park featuring “Minions: Rise of Gru.” The PG-rated film will premiere at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) at Patriot Park 1250 Patriot Way, Bourbonnais. Free popcorn will be available while supplies last. Attendees are reminded to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

<strong>June 10</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

Join the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga for Yoga in the Park 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Cavalier de LaSalle Park, 1000 Percy Drive, Bourbonnais. Outdoor vinyasa yoga consists of a sweet fusion flow with a slower gear to take in your natural surroundings and sounds. Rotating yoga instructors will guide the Saturday morning experience for all yoga levels. Participants are reminded to bring a yoga mat, towel and water and to arrive 10 minutes early.

<strong><strong>» </strong>Waiver: <a href="https://form.jotform.com/221884652923059" target="_blank">form.jotform.com/221884652923059</a></strong>

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly-formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St,. Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a non-structured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>

<strong>Electric Lady Lounge’s Pride 2023</strong>

At 5 p.m. at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, the brewery and Electric Lady Lounge, in conjunction with the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network, will host a Pride event benefiting the network. There will be an Electric Lady Pride beer release, drag performances, tattoo raffles, the Knack Knack food truck and giveaways. At 6 p.m., there will be trivia.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network" target="_blank">instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network</a></strong>

<strong>June 10-11</strong>

<strong>2023 Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 10 and 11, the 2023 Gebhard Woods Dulcimer and Traditional Music Festival will take place at Goold Park on the east side of Union Street in Morris. The event will be held across from the high school parking lot.

<strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-b970acad-7fff-e058-2409-9cded8e7fd39">»</span> <a href="https://www.gebharddulcimer.org" target="_blank">gebharddulcimer.org</a></strong>

<strong>June 11</strong>

<strong>Knights of Columbus Breakfast Buffet</strong>

From 8 a.m. to noon on June 11 at the Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, there will be the St. John Paul II Knights of Columbus Breakfast Buffet. The cost is $8 per person or $30 for families of four or more. Proceeds benefit the Lisieux Center. The menu includes pancakes (various varieties), eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, chilaquiles, sausage, ham, bacon, egg casserole and biscuits and gravy. All of the Mexican dishes are homemade. Milk, coffee, water and juice also will be available.

<strong>Kankakee Pride Picnic</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee River State Park’s main shelter, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network will host the annual Pride picnic featuring local drag, yard games and a potluck where attendees are encouraged to bring a dish or a dessert to share.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network" target="_blank">instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network</a></strong>

<strong>Cinderella's Ball with Acting Out Theatre, Co.</strong>

Dreams come true at Cinderella's Ball from 2-4 p.m. at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and entertainment, as well as fun activities with Cinderella and her fairy-tale friends. The event is presented by Acting Out Theatre Co., who will be performing "Cinderella" later this summer. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are on sale through June 4. Tickets for ages 13 and up are $10 and ages 12 and under are $20.