New on the bookshelf: June 3, 2023

<strong>Resilient women fighting supernatural forces</strong>

Meet the lead cast of Victor LaValle’s mesmerizing new novel, “Lone Women”: Adelaide Henry, a tall, 31-year-old Black woman who flees California in the wake of a gruesome tragedy; Grace Price, a widowed homesteader whose desire to protect her son drives her to unspeakable violence; Bertie Brown, also Black, who tends a saloon and operates a cleaners; and Fiona Wong, her partner in business and in romance. In 1915, they settle near Big Sandy, Mt. — a clutch of shanties, a hotel, opera house and a couple of cafes — scraping a living from the bleak landscape. Although husbandless, they refer to each other by “Mrs.,” captive to patriarchal forces beyond their control.

Patriarchy is monstrous; hence a literal monster is on the prowl. A master of the speculative mode, LaValle opens “Lone Women” with carnage, the mutilated corpses of Adelaide’s parents, and blood on their daughter’s hands. After torching the bodies, Adelaide drags a bolted trunk on a train over the Rockies, purchasing a farm that is a horseback ride from Big Sandy. The trunk thumps and rattles, hisses and snarls, its secrets locked away, but not for long.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune

<strong>Jazz Age composition is rediscovered</strong>

Deciding who has the right to tell America’s story is a hot topic these days, as people on the right and left debate how much of our history omits the contributions of people of color, and what, if anything, should be done about it.

“Whitewashing” history plays a significant role in Brendan Slocumb’s stirring second novel, “Symphony of Secrets.” It’s a provocative follow to his much-lauded 2022 novel, “The Violin Conspiracy,” praised for its pitch-perfect dive into the world of classical music and the struggles faced by Black musicians who want to be included and respected for their talents.

Slocumb, an educator and musician, spun a page-turning thriller about a stolen Stradivarius violin in “The Violin Conspiracy.” Theft also plays a key role in this new novel, as Bern Hendricks, a professor at the University of Virginia, stumbles onto one of the biggest deceptions in music history.

What Hendricks unearths is related to the discovery of a musical masterpiece, missing for nearly 100 years, attributed to Frederick Delaney, a prolific 20th-century composer.

— Carol Memmott, Star Tribune

<strong>Impressive collection of stories about books</strong>

Libraries in literature resemble libraries in life: They are places to read, to learn, to find respite and even refuge. However, some writers render them hostile environments: Agatha Christie created a case for Miss Marple by planting a body in a library; Philip Larkin turned a provincial library into a dreary, chilly hell for the heroine of “A Girl in Winter.” Other writers transform libraries into fantastical realms: Jorge Luis Borges’ “The Library of Babel” describes an “infinite” universe containing copies of every book that has been written and will be written.

Borges’ famous tale is included in an excellent new collection, “Stories of Books and Libraries.” Editor Jane Holloway has gathered together a rich assortment of writing — not just stories — from a wide selection of writers. All of the pieces revolve around book-related themes, many are set in book-lined worlds and most feature book-loving people. It’s a bibliophile’s delight.

Two sobering stories — one from Italo Calvino about a military raid on a library, another from Ray Bradbury about a government decree to burn books — serve as fitting reminders to cherish the printed word and, in the words of Isaac Babel here, the “kingdom of books.”

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune