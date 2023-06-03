Library Life: Week of June 4, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Build Your Story: Inspired by the library’s current construction, the summer reading program runs from June 1 to July 31 and readers of all ages can participate.

• Mad Lib Contest: Through June 24, wordsmith by submitting Mad Lib answers for a chance to win prizes.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Kick-Off: At 6 p.m. Friday, there will be games and food in the parking lot.

• Lifestyle Wellness Series: Beginning at 6 p.m. June 6, the four-week class will cover food, chair yoga, meditation and lifestyle. For ages 18 and older.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading: Sign up at ccld.org or on Facebook for the program, which starts Tuesday. There will be prizes, crafts, food and more.

• Summer Reading Projects: Projects for the week include pet jellyfish on Tuesday; glass fishbowl on Wednesday; painting pufferfish on Thursday; paper sandcastles on Friday; ice cream in a bag on Saturday.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Program: Sign up for the program, themed “Reading is Delicious.” Deadline to register is Monday.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Program: Sign-up deadline is Thursday.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• T-Rexplorers Program: At 5 p.m. Monday, kids can see authentic dinosaur fossils and hear stories from digs.

• Tween First Aid & Babysitting: At 11 a.m. Tuesday, beginning babysitters can receive tips and advice. Cost is $5.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Recommendation of the Week: For adults, “Round Up the Usual Peacocks” by Donna Andrews; for children, “Click, Clack, Moo Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Journaling in the Garden: At 6 p.m. Monday, local writer Kathy Gates Washington will lead a journaling workshop in the outdoor garden area.

• Bingo with the Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, join for a game of bingo with prizes.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Take-And-Make: On Wednesday, the S.T.E.M.onade Stand project is Simple Robots.

• Youth Craft Day: At 11 a.m. June 10, grades first through fifth can create stickers.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Kick-Off Party: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Legacy Park, join for a kick-off party.

• Find the Clowns: During library hours Thursday, find a clown and bring it to the desk for a prize.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Mystery Club: At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, members can pick up their book for the discussion that’ll be held on the last Tuesday of the month.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, explore the tools used to develop a deep creative eye.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Kids Summer Reading Program: Call or email by 5 p.m. June 9 to register. Meet up dates are June 13, 15, 20 and 22. Registration is required and there are different groups based on grade level.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-In Craft: During the week, kids can make a flapping butterfly.

• Preschool Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, kids will hear “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.”

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544