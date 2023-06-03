Knights of Columbus breakfast buffet held at Lisieux Center

Daily Journal staff report

From 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at the Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, there will be the St. John Paul II Knights of Columbus Breakfast Buffet.

The cost is $8 per person or $30 for families of four or more. Proceeds benefit the Lisieux Center.

The menu includes pancakes (various varieties), eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, chilaquiles, sausage, ham, bacon, egg casserole and biscuits and gravy. All of the Mexican dishes are homemade. Milk, coffee, water and juice also will be available.