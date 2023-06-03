Beecher gearing up for annual Fourth of July festival

In just more than a month, the sky will be filled with fireworks as the nation celebrates America’s birthday.

Preparation is underway for the annual Beecher Fourth of July Festival, and festivities will kick off June 30 and will run through the holiday. This year will host the 96th annual Fourth of July parade, which will kick off at 4 p.m. July 4.

This year’s theme for the parade is From Sea to Shining Sea, and there are cash prizes available for winners of the float-decorating contest. For more information about parade rules and participation, call Beecher Village Hall at 708-946-2261.

<strong>FRIDAY, JUNE 30</strong>

Festivities will begin with the Kid and Pet Parade, where children kindergarten through eighth grades are eligible for a prize. There also will be bingo and the festival market, as well as a main-stage performance from the South Side Social Club.

<strong>SATURDAY, JULY 1</strong>

On Saturday, there will be the Prairie 4H Expo and the bean bag tournament. There will be face painting, the beer stand will be open, and bingo and the festival market will continue. The main-stage performance will be Infinity.

<strong>SUNDAY, JULY 2</strong>

The Prairie 4H Expo, face painting, bingo and festival market will continue. The Chamber of Commerce will host a pork chop dinner. There will be lives performances from Not Yet and Buckle.

<strong>MONDAY, JULY 3</strong>

Monday will include bingo and the festival market. Rear View, a Pearl Jam tribute band, will be on the main stage.

<strong>TUESDAY, JULY 4</strong>

The final day of festivities will have a 5K run/walk, the festival market, the main parade, beer stand, bingo, fireworks, car raffle and Juke Box Heroes on the main stage.