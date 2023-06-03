A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Continuing progress

On Thursday, the Daily Journal hosted its annual Progress Awards, where innovators across the county were honored for their contributions to the community. In late March and early April, we had articles in the paper telling the stories of each winner.

Each of us in the newsroom was assigned to two winners and got to write their story. My categories this year were Innovator in Hospitality and the Male and Female Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Last year, I had different categories and different ones the year before that — but two common threads emerged between both the Progress stories I’ve written and the ones by my colleagues that I’ve read.

Community is key. As is thinking outside of the box.

If we want our area to progress, we have to work together as a community. And this is true of any area.

What Kankakee County has going for it is that there are many people with strong visions and giving hearts that already are working tirelessly to do what’s best for residents.

During the Progress event, Daily Journal Vice President Sally Hendron made the point that it’s important that we dare to think differently.

If we’re all thinking the same way, there’s no room for growth. As the saying goes, nothing changes if nothing changes.

If Steve Jobs hadn’t thought differently, we’d still be using T-9 texting.

If Marie Curie hadn’t thought differently, we’d be worlds behind in medicine.

If Thomas Edison hadn’t thought differently, we’d be sitting in the dark.

And while these examples are the faces of innovation, it stands to reason that they had a community to support and inspire their efforts.

Something I’ve learned over the last several years is the importance of surrounding yourself by people who think differently — those who have different strengths, creativities and ways of viewing the world.

Having these people in your life keeps you from being myopic and inward and inspires a different lens. Seek these people out, and see what you might not be thinking of.