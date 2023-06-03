5 photos from KVSOWG's Hats Off fundraiser

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild hosted the Hats Off luncheon and style show May 18 at the Kankakee Country Club. Sharon Ouwenga, the event’s publicity chairman, noted the event had more than 150 people in attendance making it “a huge success.”

“Guests were encouraged to wear a favorite hat,” Ouwenga said. “Many guests wore hats, which turned out [for] a very festive and fun event.”

Fashions were provided by DressWell Boutique in Bourbonnais and Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee. Both businesses participated as vendors and had merchandise available for purchase.

A short vintage style show was added to the festivities, with clothing provided by Madonna O’Connor and Colleen O’Connor-Jackson.