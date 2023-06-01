A housing crisis so severe, it's ridiculous

Sometimes Scandinavian films and Nordic noir murder mysteries are so dark, austere and grim they make me laugh. The new Norwegian film “The Architect,” streaming on the Viaplay streaming service, uses that morbid humor to good effect.

Set in a forbidding vision of Oslo in the near but all-too-foreseeable future, “The Architect” takes place in a world in which housing has become ridiculously unaffordable. Whether because of overregulation, financial speculation or income inequality, finding a place to live in an urban center has become the holy grail for Norway’s educated and professional youth.

Eili Harboe, seen recently on “Succession,” stars as a woman who lands a job at a cutting-edge architectural firm that has set about trying to solve the housing crisis. But first she must find a place to live, and she discovers the only place she can afford is a small, dank closet located deep in a parking garage.

• Viewers looking for Scandinavian fare with a little more sunlight might enjoy “A Beautiful Life,” a Danish romance streaming on Netflix about a handsome young fisherman with an exceptional voice who is discovered by a music producer with a beautiful, available daughter, also a music producer. Do they speak Hallmark in Copenhagen?

Netflix also streams the Japanese thriller series “The Days,” set in the Fukushima nuclear power plant in the period leading up to its flooding and destruction.

If you ever suspected Netflix has more product than it knows what to do with, let me engage in a little inside baseball. The streamer’s publicity site offers writers a chance to download and read a handsome pressbook for this series. Only no one translated it from the original Japanese.

• One of the reasons films from the 1930s continue to resonate and fascinate is their depiction of the wealthy. After the Great Depression pretty much shook many people’s faith in capitalism and high finance, moviegoers could have turned to class-conscious propaganda attacking the rich and celebrating the average guy. But instead, a whole genre — screwball comedy — arose, depicting the ultra-wealthy as an object of derision and even pity.

This even extended to the coming attractions. In “Little Rascals” shorts, serialized for decades as kid TV, a gaggle of street urchins dressed in rags is frequently seen having fun while their pampered, rich-kid neighbors look on, yearning to leave their mother’s protective embrace and join them in the mud.

Perhaps the greatest example of screwball comedy is the 1938 effort “Bringing Up Baby” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G), starring Cary Grant as a doddering intellectual scientist who loses his dinosaur bone to a dog owned by a childish adult woman (Katharine Hepburn) decadent enough to let her pet leopard run loose in her mansion.

It was pure escapism to see rich people so helpless and clueless, and a great departure for Hepburn, so often cast as a strident Amazon, to play a character so absolutely ridiculous.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

• The 2023 movie “Reality” (7 p.m., HBO2) offers a filmed adaptation of the Broadway drama, itself based on actual court transcripts involving Reality Winner (Sydney Sweeney), an NSA translator who leaked intelligence about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

• The Denver Nuggets host the NBA Finals (7:30 p.m., ABC).

CULT CHOICE

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in director Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 drama “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (8 p.m., Starz Encore), an obsessively reverent reimagining of Los Angeles circa 1969.

SERIES NOTES

A project distracts Sheldon on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “The Blacklist” (NBC, TV-14): congressional oversight (7 p.m.); corporate fraud (8 p.m.) ... A first date for Thorfin and Flower on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Veronica’s motives seem sketchy on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Animal Control” (Fox, r, TV-14): squawking peacocks (8 p.m.); dogs that bite (8:30 p.m.) ... An influencer’s party ends in murder on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Sitting on the dock of the Baywatch on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night programs are reruns.

Kieran Culkin, Run the Jewels and Joe Walsh are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Pedro Pascal, Kathryn Newton and Armani White on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Magic Johnson, Fortune Feimster and Wet Leg drop by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Keri Russell and Graham Norton visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Josh Gad, Fred Armisen and the Big Pink appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).