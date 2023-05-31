Local events happening in June for Pride month

On the final day of May, the calendar begins to look ahead toward June. Not only will June have the first official day of summer — June 21 — but it’s also designated as Pride month in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community.

Several of the events listed below are held in conjunction with the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network" target="_blank">instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network</a>.

<strong>Creating An Inclusive Community</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. June 1 at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, Project SUN and The Grow Center are sponsoring a panel discussion Q&A, giving an opportunity to hear from parents, leaders and professionals about how to create an inclusive community for LGBTQ+ youth in order to support good mental health and understand the challenges they face. Registration is required for the free event and questions for the panel’s consideration can be submitted during registration.

To register, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/pr987cyr" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/pr987cyr</a>.

<strong>LGBTQ + Coffee Meetup</strong>

At 9 a.m. June 4 at the Bourbonnais Starbucks, Route 102, an all ages meet-up is held on the first Sunday of the month and is organized by the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network.

<strong>Literary Spectrum Book Club</strong>

At 6 p.m. June 6 at Rubber Rose Books, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network will host a gathering “to celebrate reading and create connections in our own slice of queer community,” according to a social media post. Attendees can bring what they are reading and dive into lively discussions during which they can share thoughts, book recommendations and personal experiences.

<strong>Electric Lady Lounge’s Pride 2023</strong>

At 5 p.m. June 10 at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, the brewery and Electric Lady Lounge, in conjunction with the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network, will host a Pride event benefiting the network. There will be an Electric Lady Pride beer release, drag performances, tattoo raffles, the Knack Knack food truck and giveaways. At 6 p.m., there will be trivia.

<strong>Kankakee Pride Picnic</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 at Kankakee River State Park’s main shelter, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network will host the annual Pride picnic featuring local drag, yard games and a potluck in which attendees are encouraged to bring a dish or a dessert to share.