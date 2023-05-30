Best Bets: Week of May 30 - June 6

<strong>Family Night Out</strong>

The Bourbonnais Township Park District is inviting the whole family to start the summer at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. Family Night Out is from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Perry Farm Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the grand opening of the Ninja Obstacle Challenge Course for ages 13 and up. There will be games, face painting, photo booth, balloon animals, inflatables and much more. In addition, the Curiosity Cube, a traveling science lab, will be open for all to enjoy.

The first 300 to arrive will receive a free string backpack provided by Premium Specialties. Monster Grilled Cheese food truck and Rebel Ice Cream will be selling food. The cost of Family Night Out is $10 per carload.

“As the Executive Director of the BTPD, I would like to welcome everyone for an enjoyable spring evening at our beautiful historic Perry Farm,” commented Edward Piatt in a news release.

“As we celebrate our annual Family Night Out signifying the start of new spring season and our children yearning for a well-deserved summer vacation, please enjoy the grand opening of our new Ninja-Challenge Obstacle course. It is certainly worth the time and effort to challenge your physical and mental agility. Please enjoy a time of relaxation, games, giveaways and food trucks to satisfy your palate.”

<strong>Strawberry Jazz Festival</strong>

Strawberries and jazz are back in Kankakee County at the Community Arts Council’s Annual Strawberry Jazz Festival.

This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais. Parking, admission and entertainment are free and the whole family is welcome.

Entertainment will be provided on three stages — the Center Court Jazz Stage, the Community South Stage and the Outdoor Band Stage. Local theater groups, dance troupes and musicians will perform throughout the day, including The Kings of Dixieland, Jazz Time, KVSOA Brass Quintet, Dance in the Light, Polk Entertainment, BUGC Jazz Band, Limelight Theatre Works and the St. Anne Jazz Band.

Over 100 artists and crafters will be selling original work throughout the mall, including candles, woodworking, jewelry, fiber art, pottery and glass as well as furniture and other hand-crafted items.

An indoor Kids’ Zone will let your child explore their creativity with art and craft activities, games and the return of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s Ironclad Robotics. The popular Dime Toss will be outdoors with an exciting new feature — the Curiosity Cube — MilliporeSigma’s mobile science lab.

Food truck vendors will be serving summer favorites and offering specialty strawberry items including strawberry pie, shortcake and ice cream. The Food Area, with covered seating, will be located in the West parking lot at the former Carson’s women’s store.

<strong>Creating An Inclusive Community</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. Thursday at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, Project SUN and The Grow Center are sponsoring a panel discussion Q&A giving an opportunity to hear from parents, leaders and professionals about how to create an inclusive community for LGBTQ+ youth in order to support good mental health and understand the challenges they face. Registration is required for the free event and questions for the panel’s consideration may be submitted during registration.

To register, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/pr987cyr" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/pr987cyr</a>.

<strong>Cruis’n The Square: Jeep Night</strong>

At 6 p.m. Saturday in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot (at the corner of S. Schuyler Avenue and E. Merchant Street), the car show will have a Jeep theme. Food will be available for purchase from Mac’s BBQ and Rebel Ice Cream Co., and Matt Shipley will perform live music.

<strong>KCHF adoption event at farmers' market</strong>

From 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will have adoptable dogs on site and info about adoptable cats as well as upcoming events at the shelter.

<strong>June 1</strong>

<strong>Chamber Meet & Greet</strong>

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, join the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce as they welcome new Executive Director Kelsey Post. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be available.

<strong>» 815-351-9068</strong>

<strong>June 3</strong>

<strong>Ride4Life 2023 Cancer Run</strong>

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, for the 22nd annual event. The cost is $20 and includes dinner. Shotgun start begins at 11:30 a.m. and includes three stops along a scenic route. Last bike comes in at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. raffle, 50/50 drawings. From 6:30-8 p.m. will be the live auction and then starting at 8:30 p.m. is live music by NFP Rock Productions.

<strong>Summer Yoga in the Park</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Cavalier De Lasalle Park in Bourbonnais, there will be a yoga class with Olive Branch Yoga in conjunction with the village of Bourbonnais. All levels are welcome and participants should be 12 or older. A parent must complete a waiver for those under 18 and accompany children under 16. Bring a mat/towel and arrive 10 minutes early to begin the class on time.

<strong>» Waiver: <a href="https://www.form.jotform.com/221884652923059" target="_blank">form.jotform.com/221884652923059</a></strong>

<strong>Bishop Mac Faculty & Staff Reunion</strong>

As part of 100-year celebration for Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, there will be a faculty and staff reunion from 6-8 p.m. at 500 W. Brookmont Blvd, Kankakee. There will be food and drink.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="https://inyurl.com/2yman9xm" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2yman9xm</a></strong>

<strong>June 4</strong>

<strong>Rock the Block 5K Shakeout</strong>

At 7:30 a.m. at Heritage Park, 500 W. Cook St., Manteno, there will be a Shakeout race. The cost is $40 for ages 12 and up and ages under 11 cost $23.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:shakeoutmiles@gmail.com" target="_blank">shakeoutmiles@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>LGBTQ + Coffee Meetup</strong>

At 9 a.m. at the Bourbonnais Starbucks, Route 102, an all ages meet-up is held on the first Sunday of the month and is organized by the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network.

<strong><strong>» </strong><a href="http://instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network" target="_blank">instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network</a></strong>

<strong>Hidden Gems & Cornerstone Coffee House Sunday Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Coffee House, 124 W. Main St., Peotone, Hidden Gems and Cornerstone Coffee House will be hosting Sunday Markets at the corner of First and Main once a month from May-August. The Market will offer locally grown fresh produce and a variety of vendors. To register to be a vendor, go to <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/4js75zeh" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4js75zeh</a>.

<strong>June 5</strong>

<strong>Still I Rise meets Curiosity Cube</strong>

From 2-4 p.m. at Avis Huff, 369 N. Fifth Ave,. Kankakee, Still I Rise and Millipore Sigma will host the Curiosity Cube, where youth can interact with real scientists, engage in STEM with hands-on experiments all while enjoying the innovative lab technology of the cube.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.thecuriositycube.com" target="_blank">thecuriositycube.com</a></strong>

<strong>June 5 & 6</strong>

<strong>C&M Circus</strong>

At 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both days, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will hold shows at Chebanse American Legion Park, 301 W. Fourth South St., Chebanse. Tickets are available at <a href="https://cm-circus.square.site" target="_blank">cm-circus.square.site</a> at a cost of $13 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. Tickets at the box office will be $16 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. Kids under 2 are free.