Annual Celebrating Excellence in Pembroke event set for June 24

For the third annual Celebrating Excellence in Pembroke event, Tonia Jones-Lafi, president of The Ladies of Pembroke Book Club, is most looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate Pembroke legends.

The event, set for 3 p.m. June 24 at NABVETS Blue Building, 13161 E. Central Ave., Hopkins Park, will have the theme of “Hats & Pearls” and tickets are $30 per person. The ceremony will include awards for Business Man, Woman Empowerment, Distinguished Gentlemen and, for the first time, the Pembroke Legacy Award.

The recipient of the Woman Empowerment award is Julia Brewer.

“Ms. Brewer has been a staple in the community, always volunteering with the kids and putting them first,” said Jones-Lafi.

Additional honorees include Michael Latting (Latting Productions/Pembroke Rodeo) and Eric Trijulo, the village’s first Hispanic trustee.

“[Trijulo] owns a restaurant in Pembroke and supports all of our events,” Jones-Lafi said.

The first-ever Pembroke Legacy Award will be given to Lucille Hayes, who has lived in Pembroke for all 102 years of her life. She was a principal in the area.

The event’s featured entertainment includes Sherri Yvette Wilson as Whitney Houston and Stephen Thomas (vocalist) who sings songs by artists such as Freddie Jackson and Luther Vandross. Entertainment is by Ultimate Artist Tribute under direction of Roderic Lewis, who will be performing selections of Temptations, Tina Turner and various other artists.

Additionally, T-Smooth will be performing.

For tickets and more information, contact Jones-Lafi at 815-549-6478 or Stacy Noble at 630-486-6650. Noble is president of Ladies of Pembroke NFP, who handles all of the donations.

Jones-Lafi noted that the funds raised will benefit various family and children events in the community such as the Easter egg hunt, hot chocolate and crafts with Santa and a new initiative to include a girls book club.