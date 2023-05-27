New on the bookshelf: May 27, 2023

<strong>Grandchild of atomic bomb maker writes bio</strong>

Emily Strasser’s debut book, “Half-Life of a Secret,” begins with a photograph, one that hung in her grandparents’ lake house: It’s of her grandfather, George, (who died before Strasser was born) standing in front of a mushroom cloud made by a nuclear blast.

Strasser thought little of it until years later when it occurred to her that perhaps, “the world wasn’t as it had appeared,” for the image didn’t correspond to the idyll her grandparents had built: long summer days swimming with cousins, catching sunfish and watching the “mirror-still lake” as “a heron rose like a ghost from the opposite shore, crossed the distance with steady, slow wingbeats and landed on our dock.”

And so begins this beautiful, nimble excavation of a family photograph and the fallout of its legacy.

Strasser’s prose reaches beyond the straits normally reserved for academic presses in which this book was published, and her patience against some of the biggest ethical questions humans face is a thing of great strength. A profound debut of memory, research and imagination that mines conflicts of heart and intellect.

— Kerri Arsenault, Star Tribune

<strong>Chung writes of family, economics</strong>

In her bestselling memoir “All You Can Ever Know,” Nicole Chung wrote about being a Korean American adoptee in a white family and community. In her latest work, “A Living Remedy,” she returns to the small Oregon town of her childhood. This time, however, she focuses on the tenuousness of her family’s financial resources and access to health care while acknowledging the commonality of her story: “What had seemed like stability proved to be a flimsy, shallow facsimile of it, a version known to so many American families, dependent on absolutely everything going right.”

Inevitably, many things do go wrong for Chung’s parents, including their ongoing health issues facing diabetes and cancer. As her parents sicken, Chung deals with their changing relationship from the East Coast with her husband and daughters. There she must learn “to live with the specific, hollow guilt of those who leave hardship behind, yet are unable to bring anyone else with them.” Chung’s new memoir is about separation, class and grief both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The narrative moves logically and emotionally, laying out what the reader needs even when jumping across generations.

— Abby Manzella, Star Tribune

<strong>Illuminating look at Hitler’s rise to power</strong>

To understand something as enormous as World War II, go small. Focus on one person, one sliver of time, or — as in the case of the terrific “A Village in the Third Reich” — one town.

British writer Julia Boyd takes readers from the demoralizing end of World War I, to the rise of Adolf Hitler, then straight through World War II — all through the experiences of the residents of the small Bavarian town of Oberstdorf.

Boyd’s research is impeccable, drawing on extensive village archives, as well as diaries, interviews, newspaper accounts, letters and unpublished memoirs. What emerges is a clear picture of a traditional Alpine village, with its cows and festivals and deep Catholic faith, and the immense changes it went through in the 1930s and ‘40s. Its young people were compelled to join the Hitler Youth, its few Jewish residents were persecuted, its men were sent off to war — including young Claudius Asal, killed just 12 days before the war’s end, at age 16. And, after the war, the starving village was occupied by French, Moroccan and American troops and flooded with thousands of traumatized refugees.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune