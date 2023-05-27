Merchant Street Art Gallery prepares for bench sale, annual 5K

Daily Journal staff report

For the sixth year running, artists and volunteers from the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism are painting benches for a community fundraiser. Twelve benches will be painted and decorated for display and sale in a silent auction.

The gallery’s booth will be one of about 120 vendors at the Strawberry Jazz Festival, which will be at the Northfield Square mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4. This festival is presented by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County.

Twelve people and companies sponsored the building of these benches: the Kankakee Community Arts Council, Therese and Harry Phillips, GFWC-IL Woman’s Club, BHHS Speckman Realty, Rory Hertzberg Realty Inc 125, Brenda Ireland, Tim Ireland, Meineke Car Care Center, Bradley Lions Club, Jessica Andrane, Kankakee County Democrats, and Jennifer Small.

<strong>RUN FOR AUTISM</strong>

On June 18 the Merchant Street Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting the annual Run for Autism. This 5K run and 2-mile walk was known throughout the community as the Kilbride Classic before the Merchant Street Gallery started hosting it in 2018 as a fundraiser to support local programs for individuals with autism.

Participants can register online to participate in the run until the day before. Those who register by May 30 will receive a free T-shirt. Registration will be $27 until June 12, when the price will go up to $32. To register, visit the Merchant Street Gallery’s website, merchantstreetartgallery.org/run-for-autism.

The design on the front of this year’s Run for Autism shirt features artwork by Phil Wiersma and Josie Lemna, the winners of the gallery’s T-shirt design contest, which was decided by voting on the gallery’s website. After this design won, Wiersma sent it to Jenna Varley, who works for the gallery, and Bivoir, a friend of his who specializes in Photoshop, for some editing to enhance the design and finalize it for print.