Library Life: Week of May 28, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Build Your Story: Inspired by the library’s current construction, the summer reading program runs from June 1 to July 31 and readers of all ages can participate. There are tiers for kids, tweens/teens and adults with chances to win prizes. Register by phone or email.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Grab & Go: On Friday, stop by for grab-and-go seed packets. On Saturday, adults can pick up supplies for an at-home craft.

• Lifestyle Wellness Series: Beginning at 6 p.m. June 6, the four-week class will cover food, chair yoga, meditation and lifestyle. For ages 18 and older.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Memorial Day: The library will be closed Monday and open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for the last school day.

• Summer Hours: Closed Mondays after May 30; open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Program: Sign up for the program, themed “Reading is Delicious.” Deadline to register is June 5.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Well-Read Book Club: At 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month, adults can join to discuss a selected title.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Program: Sign up by June 3 for the “Under the Sea” reading program. At 10 a.m. on June 3, there will be a kick-off event with a story and craft.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Kankakee Forgives: At noon Wednesday, join in the fourth-floor auditorium for a relaunch of the local Kankakee Forgives program.

• Summer Reading Kick-Off: At 10 a.m. June 3, in the Teen Zone and on the second floor, kick off the summer reading program with a party.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Find Your Voice: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, kick off the summer reading program with food, yard games, puppet story time and a visit from Lucky, the library dog.

• Adult Craft Night: Register to make a mosquito-repellant candle at 6:30 p.m. June 5.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “The Nickel Boys.”

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Children’s Garden Club: From 11 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday through November, kids and their guardians can enjoy gardening.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “A Mark of Grace” by Kimberley Woodhouse; “The Weight of Air” by Kimberly Duffy; “Our America: A Photographic History in Memory of Larry Knilands by Friends” by Ken Burns.

• Kids Summer Reading Program: Call or email by 5 p.m. June 9 to register. Meet up dates are June 13, 15, 12 and 22.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-In Craft: Kids can stop in all week to make magazine beads.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544