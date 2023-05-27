Clove Alliance hosting one-day conference for law enforcement, community professionals

Daily Journal staff report

Clove Alliance is hosting a one-day conference, Behind the Screen: Child Exploitation in the Age of the Darknet, for law enforcement and other community professionals. This workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 23 at Kankakee Community College.

Online crimes against children have exploded across the United States. This course will empower participants to help fight online exploitation and cyber-trafficking. Participants will learn:

• How technology, chat rooms and Darknet communities have increased the victimization of children and allowed offenders to grow and escape detection.

• The dangers of social networks, chat rooms and Darknet communities.

• Real-world techniques and examples of how online predators groom their victims.

• How technology is used as a tool for exploitation.

Lunch and PDs/CEUs will be provided. Training for law enforcement professionals has been approved by ILETSB. For more information, email info@clovealliance.org.