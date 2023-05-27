BGHS to host Les Artisans Summer Market on July 4

Daily Journal staff report

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host its annual arts and crafts fair, Les Artisans Summer Market, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

According to a news release, Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

Shop unique finds such as wall art, stained glass, garden art, photography, string art, leather goods, crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, metal works, upcycled and recycled vintage goods, jewelry, seasonal wreaths and decor, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, custom tumblers and pens, local honey, doll clothes, handmade bath products, hand-mixed teas and essential oils and more.

The Bennett-Curtis House will have brunch and lunch offerings. LoveALatte will be selling iced and hot coffees and lattes to sip while you shop. And Dave’s Coffeecakes will be on hand with a variety of coffeecakes.

There is plenty of parking. A suggested donation of $1 from each visitor will help BGHS fund and continue this event. BGHS members will be on hand to discuss local history and will be selling local history books to raise money to fund their work preserving local history.

For further information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a>.

Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair booth rentals and door donations raise funds for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s LeTourneau Home Museum, the newly-restored Log Schoolhouse and the Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve in Bourbonnais.