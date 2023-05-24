This weekend at the movies: May 26, 2023

<strong>‘The Little Mermaid’</strong>

PG, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Fantasy/adventure.</em> The live-action version of the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life — and her father’s crown — in jeopardy. Starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy.

<strong>‘About My Father’</strong>

PG-13, 89 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Sebastian is encouraged by his fiancée to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo, to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family. The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family. Starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro.

<strong>‘The Machine’</strong>

R, 112 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/action.</em> Bert Kreischer faces a familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground. Starring Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill.

<strong>‘Kandahar’</strong>

R, 119 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> After his mission is exposed, an undercover CIA operative stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down. Starring Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal.

<strong>‘Fast X’</strong>

PG-13, 141 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves. Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris Tej.

<strong>‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’</strong>

PG-13, 150 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista.