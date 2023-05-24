Live music this weekend: May 25, 2023

<strong><em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the day Ryan Leggott will be at the Silo Pub & Eatery.</em></strong>

<strong>John David Daily Band</strong>

Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>6 p.m. Wednesday</em>

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>

Kankakee Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Eva Trimble</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Portrait of Sound</strong>

Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Ryan Leggott</strong>

Silo Pub & Eatery — 117 W. Walnut St., Watseka

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>

Station Street Tap Inc — 374 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>10 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Vern ‘N’ Vern</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Brad Fetterer</strong>

Jimbo's — 4316 W. State Route 102, Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m.</em>

<strong>The Strips</strong>

Ryan's Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jim Noethe</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Time Bandits</strong>

Ray Dettmering Trucking Co. — 27631 S. Route 45, Peotone

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Deck Jams</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

