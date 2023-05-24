Live music this weekend: May 25, 2023

<strong><em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the day Ryan Leggott will be at the Silo Pub & Eatery.</em></strong>
<strong>John David Daily Band</strong>
Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>6 p.m. Wednesday</em>
<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>
Kankakee Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Eva Trimble</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Portrait of Sound</strong>
Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Ryan Leggott</strong>
Silo Pub & Eatery — 117 W. Walnut St., Watseka
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>
Station Street Tap Inc — 374 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>10 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Vern ‘N’ Vern</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Brad Fetterer</strong>
Jimbo's — 4316 W. State Route 102, Bourbonnais
<em>7 p.m.</em>
<strong>The Strips</strong>
Ryan's Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Jim Noethe</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Time Bandits</strong>
Ray Dettmering Trucking Co. — 27631 S. Route 45, Peotone
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Deck Jams</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.