Max launches with Discovery+ content

For the record, today is the day the streaming service HBO Max becomes just Max. In a case of addition by subtraction, the streaming platform with the shortened name also will offer content from Discovery+, including series from Discovery, TLC and more.

Does this make sense? Will viewers who flock to scripted series such as “Succession” want to see old episodes of “Naked and Afraid”? When I was just out of school, I had a chance to live in France for a year and became passably proficient with the language. And sometimes speaking and thinking about things in a different language gives you a new perspective. At the time, I was struck by the fact that when I chatted about watching movies, people tended to have two basic reactions. They were either “engaged” by a serious film that demanded attention or “distracted” by a silly comedy or adventure.

This binary breakdown in reaction has stuck with me during the decades. For the most part, HBO has spent the past half-century and earned hundreds of Emmys “engaging” viewers with smart and sophisticated content. Discovery succeeded with distraction, series that don’t demand too much thought. A tonic after a hard day or relief from boredom.

They are very different things. And I’m not sure they belong together.

When I use the HBO Max platform, I migrate to HBO fare or its TCM hub. I look for scripted content, not distraction.

Max celebrates its launch with the three-part docuseries based on a Texas Monthly story, “How to Create A Sex Scandal.” Max also streams “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” an animated prequel series to the popular “Gremlins” film franchise.

Max also introduces the goofy animated series “Clone High,” featuring characters frozen and cloned in 2003 that have been thawed in 2023.

A docuseries with a distinctive Discovery flair, “Bama Rush” follows the culture of sorority rush week at the University of Alabama.

• Hulu will stream the ABC News production “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump,” a look at charges against movie producer Randall Emmett, a personality popularized by appearances on the Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules.”

Similar to other giant streaming apps (Netflix and Disney+ as well as the “old” HBO Max), Max will be available in several tiers, offering a budget plan that comes with limited commercials and two higher tiers without ads.

— Finalists Gina Miles, Noivas, D. Smooth, Sorelle and Grace West have one more episode of “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) to compete before a winner is crowned on “The Voice Finale” (8 p.m., TV-PG). Look for past winners and celebrity guests to join the proceedings and bid farewell to longtime “Voice” personality Blake Shelton.

— “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) observes the 20th anniversary of the decision to invade Iraq and invoke regime change there with “Once Upon a Time In Iraq: Fallujah,” featuring extensive interviews with soldiers, journalists and Iraqis involved in the battle for that city.

— Hulu will stream the ABC News production “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump,” a look at charges against movie producer Randall Emmett, a personality popularized by appearances on the Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— A doctor is slain in a grim ritualistic fashion on the season finale of “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— A race to beat arms smugglers at their own nefarious game on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, r) recalls the Tulsa massacre of 1921.

— Historic Chicago homes get a once-over on the fourth season premiere of “Windy City Rehab” (8 p.m., HGTV, TV-PG).

— Remy discovers his brother’s true crime on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

French heartthrob Alain Delon and Hollywood’s Ann-Margret star in the 1965 thriller “Once a Thief” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), featuring a great soundtrack by Lalo SchifrIn, best known for composing memorable themes to TV shows including “Mission: Impossible” and “Mannix.” The Argentinian composer blended American jazz and Brazilian bossa nova in memorable scores for “Bullitt” and “Cool Hand Luke” as well. Ann-Margret also stars with Elvis Presley in the 1964 musical “Viva Las Vegas” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-14).

SERIES NOTES

Nick Cannon guest hosts the sixth season of “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Jeopardy! Masters” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A businesswoman competes on the second season premiere of “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, late night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS); “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC); “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) have scheduled repeats.