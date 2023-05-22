Wright in Kankakee to host the Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll

From 5-8 p.m. June 20, Wright in Kankakee will again host the Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The annual event will feature music, a garden tour, wine, a food truck and the gift shop will be open.

Guests will receive a free beverage and will be able to stroll the gardens, take photos and talk to gardeners. Musical entertainment includes singer Gianna Kohl at 5 p.m., fiber sculptor artist Karen Gubitz at 6 p.m., Acting Out Theater performing musical highlights from their upcoming show, “Cinderella,” at 6:30 and singing/guitar duo Joshua Allen and Nicole Montgomery at 7 p.m. The Monster Grilled Cheese and More food truck will be onsite.

The rain date is Tuesday June 27. Tickets are $10 and are available at wright1900.org or at Moon Cookie Gallery, 285 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

For more information, call the Bradley House office at 815-936-9630.