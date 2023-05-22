Stayin' 'Alive' a half century later

Nothing gets one’s attention quite like cannibalism. “Prisoners of the Snow: A Special Edition of 20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) recalls the harrowing story of the Uruguayan Air Force flight carrying a rugby team traveling to a match in Chile that crashed in the Andes in October 1972.

The initial crash killed 12 of the 45 passengers, but over the next 72 days, freezing temperatures, avalanches and exposure would claim many more. Eventually, only 16 survived after facing the gruesome prospect of eating fellow passengers.

The story riveted the world’s attention and sparked memories of the historic Donner Party. People around the world wondered just what they might do in such a dire setting. And morbid jokes abounded: “Let’s have a few friends over for dinner!”

The story has inspired popular culture to this day. Shocking page-turners arrived almost immediately, with titles like “Survive!” by Clay Blair Jr. and “Alive” by Piers Paul Read. Feature films and made-for-TV movies followed, dating back to a 1976 Mexican movie based on Blair’s “Survive!”

The disaster has been mentioned and referenced in popular culture from “The Shining” to “Rick & Morty.” It clearly influenced the current Showtime series “Yellowjackets” and has inspired “Society of the Snow,” an upcoming Netflix movie scheduled for release this year.

• Featuring narration by David Attenborough and music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the speculative special-effects-driven series “Prehistoric Planet” offers five new episodes in a second season unfolding over the next five days on Apple TV+.

• The popular British crime series “Happy Valley” streams its third and final season on Acorn TV as well as AMC+. It stars Sarah Lancashire, who some may associate with her remarkable turn as chef Julia Child in the HBO Max series “Julia” as well as the series “Last Tango in Halifax,” seen on PBS.

• The 2021 documentary “Fanny: The Right to Rock” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) recalls a Filipina-American garage band that emerged in the late 1960s with a hard rock sound. The difference is that it consisted of two sisters from Sacramento, California, and two female friends. The notion, or rather the sight, of an all-girl band playing hard rock and proto-metal was simply too far ahead of its time. Despite the fact that they released five LPs and toured with popular bands Chicago and Slade, Fanny fell into obscurity.

Over the years, Fanny has gained a kind of legendary status as the band that rock history forgot. The late David Bowie long championed their sound and their place in the musical pantheon. “Revivify Fanny,” said Bowie, “And ... my work is done.”

“Fanny” includes concert footage, interviews with band members and praise from female rockers whose path was made smoother by Fanny’s pioneering work, including Bonnie Raitt and members of both the Runaways and the Go-Go’s.

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

• Calvin sees publicity gold in a famous face on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• Awaiting word from medical school on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• While on assignment, Torres lands behind bars on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The top five perform up-tempo ballads on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Woody Harrelson stars in “White House Plumbers” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• A face from Tennant’s past looms large in a new case on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Taking a page from Burt Lancaster (“Sweet Smell of Success”) actor Paul Newman formed his own production company and cast himself as a thoroughly unlikeable anti-hero in the 1963 Western “Hud” (9:15 p.m., TCM, TV-14), based on a book by Larry McMurtry. A commercial success, the film earned Oscars for Patricia Neal and Melvyn Douglas as well as James Wong Howe’s glorious black-and-white cinematography. Howe, who had been behind the camera since the silent era, also shot “Sweet Smell of Success” and “The Rose Tattoo” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).