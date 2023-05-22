Relay For Life returns to Kankakee on June 10

On June 10, 500-plus participants will come together at the annual Relay For Life of Kankakee County, presented by Riverside Healthcare, at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 500 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle. This year’s event will be celebrating its 28th year anniversary.

The opening ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the main stage followed by the survivors and caregivers’ laps. Cancer survivors are encouraged to register prior to the event to take part in the day of event survivor activities. The luminaria ceremony happens at 9 p.m. and the closing ceremony will be at 10 p.m. Relay For Life is a free family-friendly event with DJ, music, team fundraisers, food, kids’ activities, games, prizes and more.

According to a news release, the American Cancer Society is the cause fighting cancer on every front, standing shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.

Anyone wishing to form a Relay team, participate in the survivor activities or honor a loved one with a luminaria should visit <a href="http://relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a> or contact Michelle Sadler (Event Co-Chair) at mlsbear@comcast.net or Michelle Pruitt (ACS Staff Partner) at michelle.pruitt@cancer.org.