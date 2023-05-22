Best Bets: Week of May 22-28

<strong>Discover joy. [uncluttered]</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, Jamie Freedlund of Mattea’s Joy will present “Discover joy. [uncluttered].” This day is designed to help align your habits, thoughts, and time with what invites the help you create a life you love to live in.

The event description states: <em>"When is the last time you made space to reflect upon joy in your life? At home? At work?</em>

<em>Explore with me the practices that allow more joy to flow through the life you are building and create space for that to happen with more ease and abundance.</em>

<em>Prepare to have a fully immersive experience that includes harboring collective wisdom within the group, serving together, and reflecting on your best practices to allow joy to flow in all parts of your life.</em>

<em>Are you getting to the end of a day and feeling like you didn't accomplish your main goal because you were being pulled in too many directions?</em>

<em>Does your space or schedule never feel "organized"?</em>

<em>Has life thrown you more than a few curve balls lately and you're struggling to find a new rhythm? This is a day for you."</em>

Tickets are $149 and lunch, snacks, and all materials will be provided (including a few fun things to take home).

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/4hm56sw2" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4hm56sw2</a>.

<strong>Senior Game Day</strong>

From 1:30-3:30 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center hosts a game day for seniors at 908 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The meetings will continue through June.

To register, call 773-640-9801.

<strong>Lands and Hands On the Dirt</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Black Oaks Center Eco-Campus in Pembroke Township, Lands and Hands will host a male-centered workshop for bonding, healing, service, development and empowerment where males can engage in brotherhood and environmental stewardship.

Workshop highlights include team building and critical thinking, three-pronged violence mitigation training, a vision board session, leadership development, soil improvement strategies. The day will feature guests Fred Carter, co-founder and executive director of Black Oaks Center for Sustainable Living, and Roderic T. Hodge Jr., founder of Lands and Hands Community Resources.

"With over 95% of the national prison population being men, there needs to be more attention to male healing and community involvement," said Hodge. "Also, over 50% of the nation's prison population are Black males. I've been using this 3-Pronged Violence Mitigation Approach to reduce and prevent very serious conflicts in the community, including providing private security. And I'm advocating for less than lethal security resources."

For more information, email <a href="mailto:info@blackoakscenter.org" target="_blank">info@blackoakscenter.org</a>.

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Arbor Grove Bourbonnais, 709 Arbor Parkway, Bourbonnais, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair in partnership with Kankakee County Board member Matt Alexander-Hildebrand. Admission is free, as are refreshments. The event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.

<strong>Community Broadband meeting</strong>

The Illinois Broadband Lab is hosting local residents and organizations in an in-person listening session from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The event's goal is to give the public a chance to ask questions and provide input about the region’s most urgent needs and priorities related to high-speed internet connectivity and access in order to contribute to the state’s plan to invest federal broadband funding, according to a press release. The Illinois Broadband Lab, a collaboration between the Illinois Office of Broadband and University of Illinois System, is working with community organizations and local governments to gather input to ensure federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment and Digital Equity programs, addresses demonstrated broadband needs in the state.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.Broadband.uillinois.edu" target="_blank">Broadband.uillinois.edu</a>.

<strong>May 25</strong>

<strong>Community Supply Drive</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rubber Rose Books and Print, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, Lands and Hands Community Resources will be collecting maternal and menstrual supplies.

<strong>» 815-523-7237</strong>

<strong>May 27</strong>

<strong>Gilman’s Outdoor Flea Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering & Front Porch Cafe, 931 S. Crescent Route 24/45, Gilman, there will be a Junk in the Trunk outdoor flea market. It is free to set up a spot at the market.

<strong>» 815-265-4635</strong>

<strong>Photography: Architectural Photo-Walk of Kankakee</strong>

From 2-4 p.m., Rick Decorie Photography, the Arts Center of Kankakee County and the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County will host a program starting at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot, at South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street. Bring a digital camera or smartphone camera. The fee is $20 (register by May 25). Payment can be made via PayPal (Rick Decorie Photography) or Venmo (@Rick-Decorie), or cash at class.

<strong>May 28</strong>

<strong>Rustic Vintage Fair’s Spring Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee County Fairground, 413 W 4000 Road S., Kankakee, Rustic Vintage Fair Inc. is hosting the Spring Into Spring Market with local vendors and crafters. There is a $2 entry fee.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.rusticvintagefair.com" target="_blank">rusticvintagefair.com</a></strong>