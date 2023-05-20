REEL TALK: 'Can't Jump' remake a slam dunk

“White Men Can’t Jump,” originally from 1992 starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as a polar opposite pair of basketball hustlers joining forces to win in a big tournament, is being remade into a fresh new version starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow.

While most of us haven’t seen the original in 30 years — or perhaps have never even seen it at all — doing so isn’t a necessity. The newest iteration is the same premise, just updated to today’s world.

Kamal (Walls) is a young basketball prodigy in high school who has a promising future ahead of him and is coached by his father, Benji (Lance Reddick). Dealing with family issues weighs heavily upon the young man, ultimately crushing him and all his chances of becoming an NBA star.

We fast-forward 10 years to the current day, when Kamal has some anger issues both on the court in a recreational league and off the court in his job. Enter Jeremy (Harlow), a uniquely dressed young man coaching a player and finding a way to hustle his way into Kamal’s tightly knit group of players.

The competition begins as the two loathe one another but ultimately find a friendship to foster. Similar to the original, Jeremy and Kamal’s relationship is a rollercoaster ride, as both attempt to grow up and become responsible adults even if it is a little late in the timeline of life.

Remakes are difficult, but with the original writer and director Ron Shelton on board, it seems a little less risky. And let’s face it, 30 years have gone by, which also lessens the risks of failure.

The script and the chemistry have to be there no matter what, and, as it follows the same arc of the original story, Walls and Harlow are a great match. Kamal finds depth to his character as he looks back on his past decisions and attempts to confront them while balancing family life. Harlow is off-the-cuff funny with his staccato speech style and innocent persona. While his character doesn’t have the depth of Wall’s, it’s a perfect fit.

The supporting cast of characters give it the comedic punch, or perhaps the punching bag for Jeremy, to riff from. While Laura Harrier’s Tatiana can’t quite match Rosie Perez’s powerhouse performance, she adds what’s needed to the storyline.

Let’s delve into the script and dialogue which feels cleaner and less offensive than the original. The jabs Jeremy and Kamal make toward one another and others as they hustle the court are so quick and funny, it’s tough to keep track of them all.

They also delve into race as Jeremy, who is dating someone of color, sometimes appears innocently insensitive to what he’s saying and doing. Their conversations feel real as the two attempt to understand one another even as Kamal admits to liking Ed Sheeran.

“White Men Can’t Jump” finds a fresh new way to tell a cherished original story from 1992. Bringing today’s issues into the story with two leads who have authentic chemistry, it’s a slam dunk of a movie.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

"White Men Can't Jump" is now streaming on Hulu.