New on the bookshelf: May 20, 2023

<strong>Penner delivers spirited mystery</strong>

Sarah Penner’s 2021 debut novel, “The Lost Apothecary,” hit on a winning formula with its richly detailed gothic mystery, set in 18th century London and centering on the lives of women. It climbed bestseller lists, was translated into 40 languages and is now in development as a TV series.

Penner sticks with that template for her engrossing second novel, “The London Seance Society,” and why not: The book debuted last month at No. 7 on the New York Times hardcover fiction bestseller list.

“The London Seance Society,” set about a century later than Penner’s first book, also features strong female characters trying to find their place in a very much male-dominated world. In 1873, London was at the height of the Victorian era, and spiritualism and seances were all the fashion. For some, the quest to speak with the dead was a parlor game; for others, it was a desperate expression of personal grief.

For main character Lenna Wickes, it’s the latter, although Lenna is no true believer. She’s a bright young woman with a burgeoning interest in science — the era’s flurry of discoveries of fossil remains thrills her with a new understanding of the world.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>Latest Winspear book a ‘don’t miss’</strong>

If Daphne du Maurier rewrote a John le Carré manuscript, it might resemble “The White Lady.”

Best known for 17 novels featuring detective Maisie Dobbs — which are not only set in the first half of the 20th century but read like they could have been written in du Maurier’s time — Jacqueline Winspear launches a possible new series with “White Lady.” It takes place in 1947 and introduces Elinor De Witt, who became a WWI heroine as a teenager in Belgium, contributed further derring-do in WWII, and is now a semiretired busybody in rural England.

This will be familiar to Dobbs fans. Winspear doesn’t venture far from that character in creating Elinor, who undoubtedly would be pals with the similarly kind, curious, haunted-by-war-trauma Maisie. The key difference is that, instead of helping charwomen locate missing sons like Maisie, Elinor uses her skills at sending coded messages and sneaking behind enemy lines to assist neighbors who fled the long arm of the London mob.

Unlike le Carré, whose good guys and bad guys are tough to tell apart, Winspear resists ambiguity. Her “The White Lady,” set in a simpler time, gives readers a new do-gooder to enjoy doing good.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>How depraved lout turned KKK into a force</strong>

Let’s face it. Timothy Egan could probably write a three-volume history of marshmallows and it would be a gripping thrill ride.

His “Fever in the Heartland” is not about puffy sweets, fortunately. But it is riveting, with a subject who’s a gift to anyone hoping to make history come alive for readers: a leader who was not only a Ku Klux Klan kingpin but also a sexual deviant, public drunk, family deserter, white supremacist, serial abuser and, possibly, a cannibal.

He’s D.C. Stephenson, and he’s vile in such compelling and varied ways that it’s hard to believe Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro didn’t make an Oscar-winning movie about him in the 1970s.

The Texas native rose to prominence when he left his first family to move to Indianapolis, where his Grand Dragon-ship established the 97% white Hoosier state as the one with the highest per capita Klan membership. In a few years in the 1920s, he also acquired a yacht, forgot about a child, bought off numerous statewide officials, plotted a presidential run and almost got away with murder.

It’s easy to imagine “A Fever in the Heartland” as an Erik Larson-style popular history, following two threads that eventually intertwine.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune