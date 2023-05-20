Library Life: Week of May 21, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Résumé Virtual Consultations: To schedule, email Becca at <a href="mailto:bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Spring Into New Genres: During the month, this adult reading challenge features prizes and nine genres.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Ani-May Movie Night: Celebrate AAPI Month with a screening of “Ghost in the Shell” at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

• Paint Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can paint oceanview magnets. Register by May 23.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, join to discuss “The Last Train to Key West” by Chanel Cleeton.

• Summer Reading Program: Sign up for the program, themed “Oceans of Possibilities,” at ccld.org.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Program: Sign up for the program, themed “Reading is Delicious.”

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, kids and parents can join for Lego Night.

• Summer Reading: Sign-up starts Friday for summer reading program.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Kids Craft Corner: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, first- and second-graders can join for silly stories and easy crafts.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Craft Kits: During May, children can help decorate the library with the Make-A-Butterfly kits.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Figure Drawing: From 5:30-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, ages 16 and older can join for figure drawing time. Suggested donation is $3 to $5.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “We Are Not Like Them” by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Friends of the Library: Looking to volunteer? Join the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Youth Craft Day: At noon May 27, kids can make a free mini-bottle aquarium.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Survey: Through the end of May, take a survey on the library’s website to help shape the library’s future. Those who complete the survey are entered for a chance to win a $50 Amazon card.

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, adults can join the circle of writers.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Amish Country Hideout” by Mary Alford; “Caring For Her Amish Family” by Carrie Lighte; “Rachael’s Decision” by Molly Jebber.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: During library hours, kids can stop in and make Rockin’ Snails.

• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, little ones can join for stories.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544