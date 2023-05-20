A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: End of an era

When I was about 5 or 6, I attended a Daddy-Daughter Dance with my dad at the local park district. He knew one of the other dads through their shared softball team, and I quickly befriended the dad’s daughter, Alicia.

While we were a grade apart and didn’t go to the same school until fifth and sixth grade, Alicia and I were able to maintain our friendship through our dads’ softball team.

Almost every Friday night in the summer, we’d go to the game and spend the entire time playing at the park and grabbing candy from the concession stand. After the games, there would almost always be a post-game party at someone’s house.

Most of the team lived in the same neighborhood, which also happened to be where my aunt and uncle lived, and my family soon became ingratiated with this wonderful group of people.

After leaving one of their houses one day when I was 10, my dad and I drove past a house in the neighborhood that was for sale.

“We should live there,” I told him, with all the knowledge that a 10-year-old has about real estate.

Little did I know, this comment would catch his attention. Later that night (or maybe the next day; bear with me, this was 20 years ago), Dad called my sister and I down for a family meeting. Over Dairy Queen blizzards, we discussed moving to this other house.

Being that it was a mile away and wouldn’t change our schools, there was no objection on our end. And, I got to live in walking distance from my best friend.

We moved in February 2005, and it became a highlight of my childhood. Living in that neighborhood was great for the whole family’s social lives as there was always something going on.

I spent many-a Friday night sleeping over at Alicia’s house and felt like a pseudo member of her family.

Though I was young, I knew that what this neighborhood had was special … and I knew it wasn’t something that would last forever.

Us kids grew up and fanned out to different colleges. Some of us live in different states, while some of our parents have left the neighborhood for nearby dwellings.

Soon, Alicia’s parents will be the first to leave the area completely, joining their two oldest daughters in Indiana. While so much has changed over the years as we’ve all grown, this truly marks the end of an era.

Though an adult now with my own home, I wish Alicia and I could have one more sleepover in that basement: staying up way too late watching movies then enjoying Saturday morning donuts.

I think I speak for everyone involved when I say, 1) We were incredibly lucky to have this neighborhood experience; 2) We wish Mike and Debbie the best on this next adventure.