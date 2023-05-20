5 photos from Merchant Street Gallery's art exhibit at MSV

Neighboring organizations collaborated for an event April 28 as Madame Saint Vintage, 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, hosted a vintage-themed art exhibit featuring the work of artists from Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

The open house-style exhibit included short presentations from featured artists about their work. Artists with work on display included Drew Carriker, Andrew Carroll, Jayden Crane, Caitlin Philips, Johnny Small and Jenna Varley.

A charcuterie board and drinks were available for attendees to enjoy as they examined the art and perused the store.