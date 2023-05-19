Iroquois County Genealogical Society schedules events through October

Daily Journal staff report

The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, as always, has a lot going on for the general public to enjoy.

June 12 is National Women in Uniform Day. The ICGS will present a program — “Women in the Military” — in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., with refreshments and conversation following.

In July, members of the ICGS will be in a booth at the Iroquois County 4H Club and Agricultural Fair, running July 18-22. A program will be presented during the fair, but no details on the speaker or program are available yet. The ICGS will offer T-shirts and caps for sale.

On Aug. 13, a program on one-room schools will take place. If there are any former teachers or students of one-room schools who would like to share their experiences, call the ICGS office at 815-432-3730, or send an email to <a href="mailto:iroqgene@gmail.com" target="_blank">iroqgene@gmail.com</a>. If someone would like to share experiences or memories but isn’t up to speaking before a group, the ICGS can arrange a speaker.

In September, the rescheduled virtual cemetery walk of hard-to-get-to cemeteries will take place. This will cover cemeteries in the Milford area, with the program taking place in the courtroom of the museum. Pictures and stories will be part of the program.

During Harvest Daze — which kicks off Oct. 6 and takes place Oct. 7 and 8 — ICGS members will again serve soup. On the last Friday of the month, Oct. 26, it is planned to have a Haunted Cemetery Walk. It will start at 6 p.m. and it’s hoped to have a lot of spooky stories to share. Have a spooky tale about an Iroquois County cemetery? Again, share it by making a phone call or sending a detailed email. Share your tale yourself, or an ICGS member can read it.

The group’s annual meeting will take place in November, but no plans have been set for that yet.

The ICGS is a nonprofit organization located on the first floor of the Old Courthouse Museum. Currently, hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The group has an updated Facebook page: Iroquois County Genealogical Society and website at <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org" target="_blank">iroquoiscountygenealogy.org</a>.