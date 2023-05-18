Merchant Street Gallery hosting Flower Power

The Merchant Street Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting its Flower Power class for the seventh year running. In this class, Amy Simpson will be guiding the participants through the process of making glass flowers, which she will then fire in her kiln.

Participants can come home with two flower stakes for their garden, two flower bowls to decorate their home or one of each. The classes will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the cost of participation will be $65.

Space is limited, so make reservations as soon as possible at <a href="mailto:info@merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">info@merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>, or call 815-685-9057.