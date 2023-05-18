Lands and Hands hosting three May events

Service to humanity and the environment in which we live.

This is the goal of Lands and Hands Community Resources. Based out of Pembroke Township, the organization has three events scheduled for this month.

<strong>MALCOLM X DAY</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rubber Rose Books and Print, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, Lands and Hands will hold a cultural awareness and immersion project to honor Malcolm X Day.

Malcolm X is quoted as once saying, “I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity.”

Available this day will be free English and Spanish Qur’ans.

<strong>ON THE DIRT</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23 at Black Oaks Center Eco-Campus in Pembroke Township, Lands and Hands will host a male-centered workshop for bonding, healing, service, development and empowerment where males can engage in brotherhood and environmental stewardship.

Workshop highlights include team building and critical thinking, three-pronged violence mitigation training, a vision board session, leadership development, soil improvement strategies. The day will feature guests Fred Carter, co-founder and executive director of Black Oaks Center for Sustainable Living, and Roderic T. Hodge Jr., founder of Lands and Hands Community Resources.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:info@blackoakscenter.org" target="_blank">info@blackoakscenter.org</a>.

<strong>COMMUNITY SUPPLY DRIVE</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 25 at Rubber Rose Books and Print, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, Lands and Hands Community Resources will be collecting maternal and menstrual supplies. For more information, call Rubber Rose at 815-523-7237.