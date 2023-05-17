Two mental health fairs planned for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and several organizations are planning informational fairs.

<strong>FRIDAY, MAY 19</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19, Riverside Healthcare and Kankakee School District 111 will partner for a Mental Health Fair in the parking lot of Riverside Pathways, 400 S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

There will be food trucks, vendors and informational tables of agencies that also provide mental health services in the community.

“[The event is to] increase peoples’ awareness on what’s available. So, we’re really excited about that,” said Riverside’s Director of Outpatient Behavioral Medicine at Riverside Healthcare Rachel LaGesse.

<strong>SUNDAY, MAY 21</strong>

According to a news release from the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, about 60 percent of adults with a mental health illness don’t receive care. A study of more than 90,000 people worldwide found stigma regarding mental health is one of the top reasons individuals don’t seek care.

The Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, Spanish Community Center and NAMI Illinois are hosting a mental health wellness fair Sunday to help families and individuals understand, “It’s OK to ask for help.”

The fair will take place from 1-3 p.m. May 21 at St. John Paul II Parish, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee. Mental Health 101 presentations will be available in both English and Spanish as part of the event. Participating mental health and wellness providers will be available with information about services available to families.

“We’re dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with mental health challenges and their families through support, education and advocacy,” said Elsa Preciado, of the Spanish Center, in the news release. “It takes all of us working together to ensure the well-being of our residents. Please join us to put mental wellness on the map and to erase the stigma of mental health challenges and treatment.”

For more information, email Melany Villagomez at <a href="mailto:melany@spanishcenter.org" target="_blank">melany@spanishcenter.org</a>. To learn more about the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>. NAMI Illinois resources can be found at <a href="https://www.namiillinois.org" target="_blank">namiillinois.org</a>.