This weekend at the movies: May 19, 2023

<strong>‘Fast X’</strong>

PG-13, 141 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves. Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris Tej.

<strong>‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’</strong>

PG-13, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Four women take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime, cross-country adventure. Starring Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda.

<strong>‘Rally Road Racers’</strong>

PG, 93 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Children/comedy.</em> A rookie race-car driver gets the opportunity to compete against the reigning champion. With help from a former driver, he must overcome treacherous terrain, rival racers and unexpected obstacles to prove he has what it takes. Starring Chloe Bennet and J.K. Simmons.

<strong>‘Hypnotic’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> When a detective learns that his missing daughter and a string of high profile bank robberies might be connected, he must go on a mind-bending journey to find his daughter and stop the secret government agency behind the madness. Starring Ben Affleck and Alice Braga.

<strong>‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’</strong>

PG-13, 150 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista.

<strong>‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’</strong>

PG-13, 106 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Family.</em> At 11, Margaret is moving to a new town and beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence. Starring Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams.

<strong>‘Evil Dead Rise’</strong>

R, 97 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> A woman finds herself in a fight for her life when an ancient book gives birth to bloodthirsty demons that run amok in a Los Angeles apartment building. Starring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland.

<strong>‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’</strong>

PG, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.