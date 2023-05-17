RANDALL: Look up, down and all around for storage space

Several years ago, I received a call from a man who wanted to hire me for his wife for Mother’s Day. I always have been apprehensive when someone calls to hire me for someone else.

My first question is, does she want me to come and help her get organized? If someone wants help getting organized, that person is typically who will call me.

In the case of this husband, his answer was, “Well, she parked next to you at Target and saw the signs on your van. She wrote down your number and handed it to me and said, ‘This is what I want for Mother’s Day.’”

OK then, I guess she really wants me to help her get organized.

When I arrived at the house, I was greeted by his wife, four children and himself. Everyone was on board to work with me and get the whole house organized in one day. I also was greeted by the largest pile of shoes on the floor I ever had encountered.

They had a strict rule no shoes were allowed in the house, so dropping them at the front entrance is what they did. I understand the no-shoes rule, but there must be a receptacle or somewhere for those shoes to go instead of a pile.

It was not six pairs of shoes — one pair for each family member — but rather, many pairs per person. When I asked about having them take the shoes to their bedrooms, I was told there was no place in their rooms to store the shoes. So off to their bedrooms I went.

The first thing I did was look behind their bedroom doors. I knew there was space behind there that could be utilized for shoes. I recommended an over the door shoe organizer for every door in the house. This was a very inexpensive addition to every room that would solve the pile of shoes in the doorway and instantly make the home more inviting when you walked in the front door.

While I was in the bedrooms, I looked under the beds and saw another underutilized storage area. I next recommended some vacuum storage bags that would allow them to store off-season clothing and extra bedding, which would free up space in their overstuffed closets.

As I was reviewing the closets, I recommended another shelf be added above the one shelf in the top of the closet. This extra shelf, though very high, is a great place to store items that are not needed or used very often or at all. They could contain memory boxes and special childhood mementos they did not want to display but they wanted to keep somewhere.

Meanwhile, back at the front door, I recommended a nice basket large enough to put one pair of shoes per person, per day.

So next time you are looking for storage in your house, look up, down and all around. It’s amazing where you might find some storage you never thought of before.