'Queenmaker' ponders deeper meaning of shallow celebrities

Early aughts nostalgia is upon us. Who wants to look back? On Apple TV+, the overwrought melodrama “City on Fire” sets a murder mystery in 2003 Manhattan. The new Hulu documentary “Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl” recalls the turn-of-the-century fixation with bad-girl celebrities including Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and Tinsley Mortimer.

Famous for being famous and projecting an air of decadent nonchalance, Hilton et al were objects of fascination and loathing. Presented as “fascinating,” they were easy to laugh at and just as easy to hate.

And that bilious reaction is at least half of the “Queenmaker” story. These thin, pink-clad socialites happened to experience their ephemeral moment at the dawn of the blog era, when self-invented and sharp-tongued social commentators such as Perez Hilton (no relation to Paris) gained countless followers with vicious descriptions of their every misstep, wrinkle and faux pas.

Well before the institutionalized cruelty of social media, blogs and outlets such as Gawker and Socialite Rank outdid each other in caustic commentary. And, as we have seen with social media, mean statements might be hurled (or typed) by unseen critics, but they had a real effect on their targets, sparking paranoia, body shame and dysfunctional behavior.

“Queenmaker” interviews both the “stars” and the publicists and bloggers of the “shock and awe” era, some 20 years removed from their heyday.

• A pitch-black Irish comedy that moves at the pace of an American sitcom, “Sisters” (10 p.m., IFC, TV-MA) can be watched on cable or binged as a whole season on AMC+ and Sundance Now.

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”) stars as Sare, the rather sheltered daughter of a Canadian judge, a woman of the most upright reputation. Upon her mother’s death, she discovers her biological father is actually James, a handsome Irish rover with whom Mom shared a brief but consequential dalliance.

Seeking answers, “closure” and perhaps a chance to meet her dad, Sare flies to Dublin only to discover she has a half-sister, Suze (Susan Stanley). Suze is a hot mess who has drunk away her 37 years without anything to show for it. Jobless and unhappily single, she faces eviction when she meets Sare. This doesn’t prevent her from treating her new half-sister with a withering contempt. She just doesn’t know how to handle this new relative and all of her “nice” middle-class airs.

In the logic of sitcoms, they join forces by the end of the first half-hour, soon to embark on a trip across Ireland (in a ramshackle ice-cream van) in search of their lost father.

Those accustomed to series and movies treating Ireland and the Irish with dash of romance and whimsy might not be the audience for “Sisters.” Here the accent is on acerbic rudeness, a certain alcoholic shiftlessness and a fatalism that ensures disappointment is life’s only certainty.

— Decades removed from the bicentennial-era debut of “Rocky,” Sylvester Stallone invites a camera crew into his home to document his life as a husband and father in the reality series “The Family Stallone,” streaming on Paramount+.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— The corporate launch might be premature on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Carver’s arrest has consequences on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) interviews neuroscientist Heather Berlin, who explains the ways the human brain processes thought, stitches together perceptions to create a “reality” and personality.

— A case for domestic surveillance on the two-hour season finale of “True Lies” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14). CBS recently announced this ‘90s throwback will not be renewed for a second season.

— Torres’ murder case hits close to home on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— “The Game Show Show” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) explores the history and effect of the popular TV format.

CULT CHOICE

A decadent Park Avenue socialite (Carole Lombard) visits a homeless encampment on a lark and brings home a “forgotten man” (William Powell) as her new butler in the 1936 screwball comedy “My Man Godfrey” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G).

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) wraps up another season ... “Jeopardy! Masters” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The season finale “Farmer Wants a Wife” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, late night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS); “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC); “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) will schedule repeats.