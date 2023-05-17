Live music this weekend: May 19, 2023

<strong>The P.C. Project</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Any Given Weekend</strong>

Kankakee Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Cherry Bomb</strong>

Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Beeso & Friends</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Dan and Emily</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Aroma Park Boat Club — 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park

<em>8 p.m. Saturday </em><em>(part of the 6 p.m. Aroma Firefighters annual dance)</em>

<strong>One Lung Louie</strong>

Splitting Targets — 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Tim O’Brien’s Open Mic</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

