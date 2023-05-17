Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Life

Duane Dean Behavorial Health Center hosting upcoming events

By Daily Journal staff report

Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center has several events on the calendar for the upcoming months.

<strong>TALKING CIRCLES, OPEN MIC</strong>

At 10 a.m. every Saturday now through July 22 at The Living Room, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Freedom Class presents: Talking Circles — Open Mic. The goal is to provide a dose of healing fun that offers creative expression as an alternative to violence “while naturally treating depression and anxiety,” according to a news release.

The learning objectives include: creative expression as a violence prevention tool; social emotional development; utilization of talents and community for empowerment.

The workshop series will close with a community event where youth will host their own Talking Circle with family and friends. To register, call 773-640-9801. This is for ages 8 to 15, and there is no cost to attend.

<strong>AUTHOR/SPEAKER VICTOR WOODS</strong>

At 1 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m. June 4 at Kankakee Community College, Victor Woods will present From Prison to Hollywood with his message to “never give up.” Woods is the author of “A Breed Apart” based on a true story of a $40 million credit card conspiracy, betrayal, arrest by the secret service, prison and redemption.

Additionally, Woods will be speaking at 1 p.m. June 2 at the Kankakee County Jail. 

<strong>SENIOR GAME DAY</strong>

From 1:30-3:30 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month through June, those in Kankakee County are invited to play games at 908 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. To register, call 773-640-9801.