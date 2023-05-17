Duane Dean Behavorial Health Center hosting upcoming events

Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center has several events on the calendar for the upcoming months.

<strong>TALKING CIRCLES, OPEN MIC</strong>

At 10 a.m. every Saturday now through July 22 at The Living Room, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Freedom Class presents: Talking Circles — Open Mic. The goal is to provide a dose of healing fun that offers creative expression as an alternative to violence “while naturally treating depression and anxiety,” according to a news release.

The learning objectives include: creative expression as a violence prevention tool; social emotional development; utilization of talents and community for empowerment.

The workshop series will close with a community event where youth will host their own Talking Circle with family and friends. To register, call 773-640-9801. This is for ages 8 to 15, and there is no cost to attend.

<strong>AUTHOR/SPEAKER VICTOR WOODS</strong>

At 1 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m. June 4 at Kankakee Community College, Victor Woods will present From Prison to Hollywood with his message to “never give up.” Woods is the author of “A Breed Apart” based on a true story of a $40 million credit card conspiracy, betrayal, arrest by the secret service, prison and redemption.

Additionally, Woods will be speaking at 1 p.m. June 2 at the Kankakee County Jail.

<strong>SENIOR GAME DAY</strong>

From 1:30-3:30 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month through June, those in Kankakee County are invited to play games at 908 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. To register, call 773-640-9801.