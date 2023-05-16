The man who created video art

Featuring one of the more poetic titles, the “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) documentary “Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV” profiles a visionary conceptual artist. Paik is considered the first to see television, the mundane appliance that brought Walter Cronkite and “The Beverly Hillbillies” into one’s home, as a medium for challenging abstraction.

He was a pioneer in using magnets and other instruments to literally “mess” with the medium and create mesmerizing imagery on cathode ray tubes. His museum installations in the 1960s and ‘70s might include dozens of sets, challenging patrons who had never before considered that the mere “boob tube” might be a vessel for visual art on the level of painting or sculpture.

In addition to his video installations, he was a challenging conceptual artist who engaged in performance pieces decades before they became widely known or accepted. As one expert observes here, Paik worked in art forms for which there was no known market. And living as a totally wired (and thoroughly starving) “outsider” artist may have inspired him to visionary thinking. As did his status as a Korean immigrant in an art world dominated by Western chauvinism and Euro-centric assumptions.

He was among the first to write about the possibilities of an “electronic superhighway,” a term later adapted — most notably by Vice President Al Gore — when discussing the possibilities of the fledgling internet. Paik also envisioned a world where media would change from mass consumption, where hundreds of millions might be reached by one channel or network, to a universe where everyone created and curated their own private channels. Paik (1932-2006) died before the wide circulation of the iPhone, but he anticipated social media and the era of the “selfie.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A hero (Dwayne Johnson) assumes the powers of ancient Egyptian gods in the 2022 DC Comics adaptation “Black Adam” (5:50 p.m., HBO).

• An epidemic of teen overdoses points to a tainted batch of narcotics on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Owen’s brother needs help on the season finale of “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• The hospitality business can be murder on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).