Tyjuan Hagler's football and cheerleading camp returns June 3

Back again on June 3 is the Tyjuan Hagler’s 16th annual Kidz-Kan-Do football and cheerleading camp. Hosted by the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation, the camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

“Our goal is to teach moral values, kindness and the value of an education to the participants as well as the chance to have interactive play with many past football stars from across the USA,” said Jerry Downs, a committee founder of the nonprofit.

The day will include lunch, prizes and more.

The camp is free to all youth and registration is requested. To register, go to <a href="https://www.tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org/football-camp" target="_blank">tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org/football-camp</a>.