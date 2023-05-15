Friends of the Blues returns with Selwyn Birchwood performance

Friends of the Blues, now under the umbrella of Bradley’s Ross’s Rock ’N’ Roll Emporium, has partnered with the Bradley American Legion for what the organization hopes will be a consistent venue for many future shows.

“That being said, we are proud to present Alligator Records artist Selwyn Birchwood performing for our first show of 2023,” Friends of the Blues organizers said in a news release.

At 6 p.m. on June 18, Birchwood will perform at the legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Tickets are $20 each.

Birchwood is fresh off the release of his album "EXCORCIST."

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/rosschicagorecords.com" target="_blank">facebook.com/rosschicagorecords.com</a>.