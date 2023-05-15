Best Bets: Week of May 15-22

<strong>Fire on the Square</strong>

From 3-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Square on Second in Manteno, the free monthly event is back, showcasing local fire performance artists and musicians. From 3-7 p.m.m, there will be various workshops and skill shares. A fire safety class is at 7 p.m. and all fire performers must attend the class.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/IntrinsicArts" target="_blank">facebook.com/IntrinsicArts</a>.

<strong>RVAR’s Annual Spring Vendor Fair</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Will County Fair Atrium, 710 S. West St., Peotone, River Valley Animal Rescue will host its annual spring vendor fair. There will be raffles, dozens of vendors and lunch for sale. All proceeds will benefit RVAR.

For more information, email <a href="https://www.vendorfairrvar@gmail.com" target="_blank">vendorfairrvar@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>High Tea at Bradley House</strong>

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Ladies of the Bradley House will host high tea in the living room of the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, as actors portray six of the women who were part of the rich history of the B. Harley Bradley House. There will be tea, coffee and pastries. Come dressed for the occasion to learn of the 123-year history. Tickets are $40 each with only 48 available.

For tickets, go to <a href="https://www.wright1900.org" target="_blank">wright1900.org</a>.

<strong>I Got Your Six Walk/Run</strong>

At 8 a.m. Sunday at Perry Farm Park will be the second annual event honoring first responders, specifically Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey and fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. The fundraising 5K run/walk raises funds for students studying law enforcement at Kankakee Community College. Like last year, there will be a special guest to help kick off the day’s events. This year’s guest is former Chicago Police Department Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.

Following the race, there will be a post-event gathering at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, where local musician Matt Yeager will be performing a live set.

<strong>33rd Annual Rhubarb Festival</strong>

The Kankakee County Museum will be hosting the 33rd annual Rhubarb Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The festivities for 2023 include a wide variety of vendors; a dime toss; kid’s zone; classic and old car display; pie-eating contest; live entertainment; and tours of the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and historic Dr. Small home. Debuting at the Rhubarb Festival will be a new exhibit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the museum home at Governor Small Memorial Park as well as a local hero display and a vintage purse display (on loan from the Vintage Purse Museum). The annual Kankakee Art League show will take place in the George Barnard Sculpture Gallery, and the exhibit will run through Sept. 1. During the festival, members of the art league will have a separate sale of members’ art in the South Gallery for that day only.

Rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb whole pies and slices, provided by the Bennett-Curtis House, will be available for purchase as part of the museum’s fundraising efforts.

The Kankakee Kultivators will supply a few master gardeners from the University of Illinois program to answer gardening questions. Items with a gardening theme will be raffled off that day. Tickets for the Kultivators’ annual Garden Tour & Faire will be available. In the museum’s Column Garden, free vegetable packets will be distributed.

New this year, Oasis Medical Services will be providing a shuttle service to help with parking. Oasis will have two vehicles available (one with handicap accessibility) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on this day. To take advantage of this service, patrons should park at or near Taft Elementary School at 1155 W. Hawkins St., Kankakee.

<strong>May 16</strong>

<strong>All-Day Watercolor Workshop</strong>

With setup at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. program at the Olivet Nazarene University Sims Art Center, the Kankakee Art League will host the All-Day Watercolor Workshop with Bill Greiner. There is a limit of 20 persons and the cost is $20 for members of the Art League, and $25 for non-members.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>; <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague</a> (direct message)</strong>

<strong>Manteno Cruise Night</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Manteno is the return of Manteno Cruise Nights. The event is held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month throughout the summer. For more information, search ‘Manteno Cruise Night’ on Facebook.

<strong>May 17</strong>

<strong>Triad Meeting</strong>

Triad of Kankakee County is back on the area’s calendar happening every third Wednesday of the month. From 9:30 to 11 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, the event hosted by State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Sheriff Mike Downey returns. Triad activities help implement crime prevention, education and volunteer programs for senior citizens. Events are open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers, are free to attend and snacks and beverages are provided.

From 9:30-9:45 a.m. will be networking and refreshments, followed by a presentation on safety from local fire departments. Joining in this presentation are Manteno Community Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Adam Hartman, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Ken Gebhardt and a representative from the Kankakee Fire Department.

Starting at 10:15 a.m. will be a presentation from Ted Petersen, a former professional American football offensive lineman who played for nine seasons in the National Football League. Petersen is the former athletic director at Kankakee Community College.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>; <a href="mailto:cborchardt@k3county.net" target="_blank">cborchardt@k3county.net</a>; 815-936-5829</strong>

<strong>Job Readiness Fair</strong>

Kankakee United — in conjunction with the city of Kankakee, Kankakee Workforce Services, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Kankakee Public Library and the Illinois Coalition of Community Services — will be hosting the 2023 Job Readiness Fair. Held from noon to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the fair will help attendees with resumes, interview preparedness and how to dress for success.

<strong>» 815-936-3603; <a href="mailto:jlgragam-wicks@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">jlgragam-wicks@citykankakee-il.gov</a>; <a href="https://www.ku.citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">ku.citykankakee-il.gov</a></strong>

<strong>Iroquois Federal's 140th Anniversary</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. at the BrickStone Brewery Production Facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Iroquois Federal. At 5:30 p.m., there will be remarks from Pat of Iroquois Federal.

<strong>May 18</strong>

<strong>KVSOWG’s Hats Off</strong>

Doors open at 11 a.m. for the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Women’s Guild’s luncheon and style show. The event will be held at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. Fashions modeled will be from The Villager Gift Shop in Homewood, DressWell Boutique in Bourbonnais and Joy’s Boutique in Kankakee. There will be vendors and a raffle.

<strong>» 815-937-1343 (Dee); 815-295-7813 (Karen)</strong>

<strong>Manteno Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dinner</strong>

The Manteno Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its membership with the annual dinner event on May 18 at Manteno Sportsmen's Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. At 5 p.m. begins social hour, followed by the 6 p.m. dinner program and the 6:30 p.m. awards ceremony.

The evening's attire is business casual and tickets are $40 per person or $300 for an 8-person table.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="https://www.mantenochamber.com" target="_blank">mantenochamber.com</a>; 815-468-6226 (Karen)</strong>

<strong>May 19</strong>

<strong>Bishop Mac’s Baseball Fundraiser</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, a “Field of Dreams”-themed fundraiser will kick off to support the boys baseball team. There will be live entertainment from Matt Yeager, food and fellowship. Tickets are $50 per person and include appetizers, beverages and music.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.bishopmac.com/athletics" target="_blank">bishopmac.com/athletics</a></strong>

<strong>Smooth Fusion Open Mic</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, join as an audience member and/or performer as the mic features rap, singing, spoken word, comedy, storytelling and more.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:ddavis@lions-online.org" target="_blank">ddavis@lions-online.org</a></strong>

<strong>May 20</strong>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Shredding Event</strong>

The 13th Annual Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Shredding Event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Turk/Ashley Furniture parking lot, 515 N. Kinzie, Bradley. There is no charge but donations will be accepted. No businesses, only personal papers. Proceeds from this community service project will be donated to Shelter Box, an international disaster relief charity that responds to natural and other disasters.

<strong><strong>» </strong><a href="https:/www.bbrotary.org" target="_blank">bbrotary.org</a></strong>

<strong>Financial Literacy Workshop</strong>

Still I Rise has partnered with TRIO Student Support Services (Governors State University) to present its Financial Literacy Workshop, with keynote speaker, Jermaine Hunt Sr., of Hunt Services and Consulting Inc. The workshop will take place from 3-5 p.m. at Governors State University — Engbretson Hall. Topics discussed will include: types of incomes, identity theft, credit building, assets, financial freedom, savings and more. The event is free and a dinner will be served.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>RSVP: 708-235-3352; <a href="mailto:eoc@govst.edu" target="_blank">eoc@govst.edu</a> (by May 17)</strong>

<strong>72nd Annual Firefighters Dance</strong>

At 6 p.m. at the Aroma Park Boat Club, 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park, the Aroma Firefighters Association will host the annual event. The dress is casual and the donation fee is $10. At 8 p.m. will be a performance by the South Side Social Club. There will be cash prizes totaling $500 (winner need not be present) and numerous door prizes (winner must be present).

<strong>May 21</strong>

<strong>Caleb’s Prayer Foundation’s Car Show</strong>

Back for the 13th year is the annual car show by Caleb's Prayer Foundation, whose mission is to help local families impacted by cancer. The event is held each year in memory of Caleb Hoggins, who passed on May 12, 2014. The event will be held at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais. The rain date will be June 4. Registration runs from 9-11 a.m. and cars must be parked by 11:30 a.m. to be judged. Registration is $20 per entry. At 3 p.m., trophies will be presented.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow" target="_blank">facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow</a></strong>

<strong>Country Theatre Workshop auditions</strong>

Country Theatre Workshop is holding auditions for “Barefoot in the Park," one of the most beloved comedies by Neil Simon, at 1 p.m. at the CTW theater, located 2 miles north of Cissna Park on IL Rt. 49.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">countrytheatre.org</a></strong>

<strong>May 22</strong>

<strong>Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club</strong>

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club hosted by Project SUN. This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. on May 22 at B. Harley Bradley House located at 701 S. Harrison Ave in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

This will also be an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn about their experiences. During the free craft club meeting, participants will be making colorful Stained-Glass Frames to be used as house décor or shared as gifts. Materials will be provided, and no prior experience is needed.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3z7kyd5p" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3z7kyd5p</a> (by noon May 21)</strong>