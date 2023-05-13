REEL TALK: 'BlackBerry' and Baruchel some of the year's best

The ’80s and ’90s are providing incredible content this year in the movies as we saw with “Air,” “Super Mario Brothers” and “Tetris” as well as others. And now, based on the book by Sean Silcoff and Jacquie McNish, we get the origin story of the BlackBerry phone. On the surface, you might think, “How could this possibly be an interesting story? It’s about a smartphone that is hardly even in existence.”

If you judge a book by its cover, or in this case a title of a movie and the synopsis, you’d be missing out on one of the best films of the year.

Matthew Miller and Matt Johnson adapt the book to give us story of a simple company run by a rather meek yet brilliant CEO Mike Lazaridis (a nearly unrecognizable Jay Baruchel). His employees are a ragamuffin group of equally intelligent but unmotivated and unfocused group lead by Doug (Johnson, who is the co-writer and director).

Jim Balsillie, an ego-centric go-getter who failed at his last job, swoops in and takes over Lazaridis’s company to attempt to bring it to its full potential before the technology gamble is lost. It’s a dog-eat-dog world where the iPhone hasn’t yet come into play and BlackBerry is yet to figure out how to use the infrastructure to do what we do now with our smartphones.

The cast of characters is what makes the story so intriguing and the high-stakes risks create an on-the-edge-of-your-seat experience. Who knew a tech origin story could do all this!

Corporate greed and hostile, as well as friendly, takeovers are a familiar story and it’s at the core of “BlackBerry.” The style of storytelling is fast-paced and not without humor amidst the drama and intensity as we ride the rollercoaster of technology in the mid-nineties. It’s the whole package and you’ll never look at your phone the same way again. You might even learn a little about Ma Bell her demise as well.

Baruchel gives us one of his best performances as Mike. He gives his character heart and depth as we root for him to succeed. Mike’s not a leader, but wants to be and we see this thanks to Baruchel’s skillful performance.

Equally unrecognizable with a complicated and skilled performance is Howerton portraying Balsillie. Immediately, we are disgusted by his lack of empathy and understanding, but as we get to know him, peeling away the layers, we understand why he is the way he is.

The entire cast creates their own personalities, which augments the story. No one overshadows anyone, and they allow the crazy and riveting story to be the focal point.

This isn’t Johnson’s first time in the director’s chair although it appears to be the first time tackling a topic like this. His comedic roots shine through in “BlackBerry” while he maintains the darkly dramatic onslaught of behavior in the corporate tech world. Together with impeccable production design to take us back in time along with a talented cast, Johnson brings “BlackBerry,” the origin of a smartphone, to heart-pounding life.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

"BlackBerry" is playing in select theaters and has a Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of 98% and an audience score of 93%.